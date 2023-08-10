9 Graham Cracker Brands, Ranked
Gather 'round the campfire because it's time for some serious cracker-ranking business. We're about to embark on a wild and crunchy ride through the world of graham crackers to uncover the holy grail of sweet snacks. From gooey s'mores under starlit skies to the perfect pie crusts in grandma's kitchen, these honey-kissed goodies have captured our hearts for ages, creating nostalgia of all kinds.
In this no-holds-barred competition, we spared no crumb in our quest to find out which brand deserves the golden graham trophy. We sifted through the cinnamon-dusted battleground of graham cracker greatness to find the masters of molasses, the emperors of graham goodness, and the bakers who've managed to turn a simple cracker into a culinary masterpiece infused with honey and sugar. Today, we settle the score once and for all, as we rank the top 9 brands that grace supermarket shelves. Grab your milk, a toasting stick, and let's roll — it's crunch time, baby!
9. Partake
Looking for a graham cracker that caters to various dietary needs? Partake Graham-Style Crackers are a dream come true for those with allergies, as they're vegan and free from the top 9 allergens. The brand's commitment to organic ingredients is also commendable, ensuring that health-conscious consumers have a snack option they can trust. However, as we tried these squares, we found ourselves questioning whether they were a delight or a disappointment.
At first glance, we noticed the square shape and patterning looked more like tea/coffee biscuits than the classic graham crackers we know and love. As we took our first bite, the texture also was unlike your typical graham. It was hard and gritty, not at all what we expected. The biggest letdown, however, was the overpowering cinnamon flavor. While some may appreciate the spicy kick, we felt like we were chewing on cinnamon sticks rather than savoring a balanced graham cracker taste. The cinnamon completely overpowered any other flavor, leaving us disappointed.
With only 18 squares in a package, we were hoping for each one to be a delightful treat, but sadly, that wasn't the case. The mouthfeel was off-putting, and the overall experience left much to be desired. While Partake may be a great alternative for those with specific dietary restrictions, their flavor profile missed the mark. If you're not a die-hard cinnamon fan, these squares might not be the best choice.
8. Annie's
If you're a health-conscious snacker seeking a graham cracker that's free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial ingredients, Annie's Honey Grahams Graham Crackers should be on your radar. As a fan of the brand's commitment to organic goodness, we were eager to try these squares, but they presented a taste experience that leaned towards the unexpected.
Upon taking the first bite, it became evident that these squares offered a unique taste profile. While the molasses presence was certainly noticeable, the level of sweetness within the flavor seemed lacking. Hints of sugar were discernible, but they were ultimately overshadowed by the dominant, dark sugary notes. Though Annie's Graham Crackers were not entirely unpleasant, they fell short of evoking the nostalgia of the s'mores-making graham crackers from our childhoods. The molasses taste, while intriguing, diverted from the classic sweetness that many expect from graham crackers.
Overall, Annie's makes for a commendable health-conscious option, staying true to the brand's commitment to organic ingredients and natural goodness. However, if you're looking for a more traditional, sweet graham cracker experience, these might not be the ideal choice. For those with an adventurous palate seeking a molasses-forward twist, try Annie's for an intriguing alternative to the norm.
7. Favorite Day
When it comes to graham crackers, Target's Favorite Day brand presents an interesting option with its inclusion of honey, sugar, and a host of other unpronounceable ingredients. As curious snackers, we were eager to try these crackers, but they left us with some mixed feelings.
Let's start with the positive — the taste. Despite the crackers' lackluster smell, which can be described as bland at best, the flavor of these grahams managed to surpass expectations. The initial taste wasn't bad at all, with a subtle but sweet flavor profile. However, the enjoyment was somewhat dampened by the aftertaste, which fell short of satisfaction. The texture, on the other hand, is where these crackers take a true downturn. The crunchiness was so intense that it bordered on gritty, almost akin to chewing on sand. This mouthfeel made the snacking experience less pleasant than it should be.
With 8 grams of sugar per serving, these crackers offer a moderate level of sweetness, but it's not enough to compensate for the underwhelming texture and aftertaste. While they are not at the bottom of the list in terms of taste, the less-than-desirable attributes prevent them from claiming a higher rank. If you're seeking an affordable option with a subtle graham taste, these crackers might be worth a try, but there are definitely better choices out there.
6. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is renowned for its wide range of quality products, but their Graham Cracker Squares, while not disappointing, didn't quite live up to the hype. Made with a combination of sugar, sugar syrup, and honey, these squares come across as a basic graham cracker option, but they aren't your average s'mores companion.
One noticeable departure from the norm is the packaging. These crackers come individually packed in squares, unlike the typical long bricks you break off. While this may not be a game-changer, it does add a touch of convenience for portion control and on-the-go snacking. However, the taste is where the excitement wanes. With 7 grams of sugar per serving, one might expect a sweeter flavor profile, but unfortunately, that's not the case. The crackers turned out to be harder than most, and the abundance of sugar didn't seem to translate into a flavorful experience. They ended up tasting pretty bland, lacking the delicious graham cracker essence that we all love. Furthermore, the aftertaste is where these squares take a hit. Instead of leaving a pleasant lingering taste, they evoked cardboard vibes, which left something to be desired.
Overall, Trader Joe's Graham Cracker Squares fall into the "just fine" category. While they didn't taste bad, they didn't manage to stand out either. For those expecting a memorable graham cracker experience, you may want to explore other options on the shelf.
5. Benton's
Benton's Graham Crackers from Aldi find themselves squarely in the middle when it comes to the graham cracker game. These sweet treats proudly declare no high fructose corn syrup on their label, and they pack a respectable 8 grams of whole grain goodness. However, the flip side of the coin is the rest of the ingredient list, which falls short in terms of health, featuring a range of chemicals and additives that might not appeal to some consumers.
The smell of these crackers hinted at sweetness, but sadly, the taste didn't quite deliver on that promise. They came across as rather bland, leaving much to be desired in terms of flavor. While they didn't leave a lingering aftertaste, they didn't leave much of an impression at all, either. On the upside, the texture of Benton's Graham Crackers deserves some recognition. Unlike some of their competitors, these crackers offered a pleasing mouthfeel, with no unpleasant grittiness.
Benton's might not be the most exciting choice on the shelf, with their unremarkable flavor profile paired with a less-than-healthy ingredient list, but if you prioritize texture over taste and are seeking a straightforward, no-frills graham cracker experience, these might be worth a try. For those looking for a more flavorful and healthier option, there are other brands that could be a better fit, but these would do just fine when it comes to s'mores and late-night snacking.
4. Signature Select
Safeway's Signature Select brand delivers a unique graham cracker experience that sets it apart from the crowd. With a focus on real honey and no high fructose corn syrup, these crackers hold the promise of a more wholesome treat, enriched with 8 grams of whole grains per serving.
The taste certainly stands out from the competition. Unlike the traditional sugar-forward flavor profile, Signature Select offers a lighter, more delicate taste with prominent honey notes. This pleasant twist provided a refreshing change, allowing the natural sweetness of the honey to shine without overwhelming the palate. One notable absence was molasses, which contributed to the deviation from the classic graham cracker taste. Instead, these crackers evoked a nostalgic sensation reminiscent of animal crackers, adding an element of surprise to the snacking experience.
While they may not have secured a spot in the top three, these graham crackers earned a respectable fourth place in the rankings. The taste was enjoyable enough that we wouldn't hesitate to try these again. However, they aren't our first choice when seeking out a graham cracker to satisfy our sugar cravings.
3. Great Value
In the unexpected third place of our graham cracker ranking comes Walmart's Great Value brand, and boy, were we pleasantly surprised. While we can sometimes be critical of the Great Value line, these graham crackers turned out to be a delightful exception.
The ingredient list offers some promising features, with 8 grams of whole grains and the absence of high fructose corn syrup and artificial additives. This indicates a step in the right direction for those seeking a more wholesome snack option. However, the taste experience is where these graham crackers truly shined. While they may not be on the sugary side, they managed to strike a balance that works surprisingly well. The sweetness came through more on the back end, offering a gradual and pleasant release of flavor. Texture and mouthfeel played a significant role in our enjoyment of graham crackers, and here is where Great Value delivers. Above average in this department, the crackers provided a satisfying crunch without any unwelcome grittiness.
To be honest, we didn't expect much from Walmart's graham crackers, but they definitely exceeded our expectations. They may not be super sweet, but their subtle notes and impressive texture made them a top contender in our book. So, if you find yourself needing some crunchy goodness, Walmart's Great Value brand might just be the right choice for you!
2. Honey Maid
Honey Maid takes the well-deserved second-place spot in our graham cracker ranking, and they certainly made their presence known. These crackers are famous for their bold and pronounced taste, making them stand out from the competition.
The taste is undeniably delicious, but it comes with a caveat — the sweetness can be a bit overwhelming. While some may appreciate the sugary burst, it might pose a challenge when incorporating graham crackers into recipes that require a more balanced flavor profile. Interestingly, Honey Maid forgoes the inclusion of molasses, which sets them apart from the classic graham cracker taste we all know. The absence of low notes from molasses might be missed by those expecting a more traditional experience. The mouthfeel of these crackers also brings mixed feelings. As they dissolve, a lingering grittiness can be detected. For some, this might not be a desirable quality.
Despite these nuances, Honey Maid's graham crackers do have their strengths. Made with real honey and free from high fructose corn syrup, they offer 8 grams of whole grains per serving. They are flavorful and super sugary. However, that intense sweetness might be a drawback for those seeking a milder flavor. While they are an excellent option, they might not be the best fit for everyone's preferences. Would we eat these again? Absolutely!
1. Nabisco
When it comes to graham crackers, Nabisco is an OG brand that has certainly withstood the test of time. From the moment you open the package, you're greeted with a syrupy and nostalgic aroma: the classic, honeyed graham cracker smell we all know and love. Upon first bite, we noticed that these crackers strike a perfect balance of sweetness. They might not be super sweet at first, but fear not — the sweetness comes into play as you continue eating, providing a delightful experience. The taste leans towards molasses, adding a distinct flavor without overpowering the sugary goodness that makes graham crackers so enjoyable.
What makes Nabisco graham crackers truly exceptional is their versatility. They are a fantastic choice for creating s'mores, evoking those fond memories of roasting marshmallows over a crackling fire, or even adding to your next charcuterie board for some sugary pizazz. Moreover, their taste and texture make them the ideal base for any pie you can dream up, adding the perfect touch of crumbly, sugary goodness to your dessert creations.
Nabisco Graham Crackers are the clear winner in our ranking, living up to the long-held hype. They feature 7 grams of sugar and 8 grams of whole grains per serving, making them a wholesome option that's both satisfying and delicious. Whether you're planning a cozy camping trip, a family gathering, or a baking extravaganza, Nabisco is hands down the best choice for all your snacking and dessert needs. Grab a box today!