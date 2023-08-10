9 Graham Cracker Brands, Ranked

Looking for a graham cracker that caters to various dietary needs? Partake Graham-Style Crackers are a dream come true for those with allergies, as they're vegan and free from the top 9 allergens. The brand's commitment to organic ingredients is also commendable, ensuring that health-conscious consumers have a snack option they can trust. However, as we tried these squares, we found ourselves questioning whether they were a delight or a disappointment.

At first glance, we noticed the square shape and patterning looked more like tea/coffee biscuits than the classic graham crackers we know and love. As we took our first bite, the texture also was unlike your typical graham. It was hard and gritty, not at all what we expected. The biggest letdown, however, was the overpowering cinnamon flavor. While some may appreciate the spicy kick, we felt like we were chewing on cinnamon sticks rather than savoring a balanced graham cracker taste. The cinnamon completely overpowered any other flavor, leaving us disappointed.

With only 18 squares in a package, we were hoping for each one to be a delightful treat, but sadly, that wasn't the case. The mouthfeel was off-putting, and the overall experience left much to be desired. While Partake may be a great alternative for those with specific dietary restrictions, their flavor profile missed the mark. If you're not a die-hard cinnamon fan, these squares might not be the best choice.