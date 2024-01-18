Get Creative And Bind Meatballs With Crushed Graham Crackers

You might be familiar with using breadcrumbs in your classic meatball recipe but what about swapping them out with graham cracker crumbs instead? Bread is a crucial component for your meatballs since the starch helps them retain moisture and acts as a binder that prevents them from crumbling apart. Crushed graham cracker crumbs work the same way as regular breadcrumbs but add a sweetness that balances well with the savory flavor of meatballs.

The inspiration for using graham crackers as a meatball ingredient isn't as uncommon as you may think. In fact, graham crackers are commonly used in recipes for ham balls — specifically Iowa ham balls, a midwestern favorite. Iowa ham balls are made with a combination of ground ham and other meats, most commonly ground beef and/or pork. They also have a unique sauce that incorporates tomato soup, brown sugar, vinegar, and mustard. The sweet nuttiness of the graham crackers pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the ham — this, combined with the sugar, makes these meatballs more on the sweet side. But graham cracker crumbs work equally as well in regular meatballs if you enjoy a touch of sweetness alongside more savory components; you can either use all graham cracker crumbs or half graham cracker, half regular breadcrumbs for a more subtly sweet flavor.