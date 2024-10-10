Your Veggie Burgers Are Begging For One Unexpected Canned Ingredient

Making perfect veggie burgers seems like it should be simple, but that's a far cry from the truth — if you aren't careful, your burgers will be mushy, which is something to definitely avoid. Knowing what to mix into the ideal veggie burger is a matter of no small amount of discussion, but the best ingredient you aren't using is probably already in your autumn arsenal. Canned pumpkin is a stunning secret agent in veggie burgers that helps with taste and consistency.

Feel surprised? Canned pumpkin is a superstar addition to many of your favorite meals. Just like pumpkin is the special ingredient that you should be using to upgrade your mac and cheese, your veggie burgers will hold together better and taste yummier with the addition of the popular orange gourd.

First of all, pumpkin veggie burgers taste great. You may be leery of the ingredient because you have your mind fixed on sweet pumpkin preparations like PSLs and pumpkin pie, but, without warm spices and sugar, pumpkin has a mild, earthy taste that elevates the flavor profile in savory foods. Secondly, pumpkin provides an all-important creamy binder for your veggie burgers that helps ingredients stick together and is even gluten-free.