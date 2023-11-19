Pumpkin: The Fall Ingredient You Need To Add To Your Mac And Cheese

Canned pumpkin can add a lot of moisture and tenderness to a dish while cutting down on extra fat. It works great when used in a cake mix instead of oil, for example, or you can use pumpkin as a secret ingredient in chili to add an earthy sweetness. In the case of pumpkin macaroni and cheese, this ingredient can even replace some of the cheese, which will lighten up the recipe.

If you're adapting a homemade macaroni and cheese recipe, avoid making a common mistake with canned pumpkin: Since pumpkin puree has some extra moisture, you can cut back on the milk or cream. The best time to add pumpkin to homemade macaroni and cheese is when making the creamy base sauce. After your roux is ready, use a little less milk or cream to make the sauce, which should be pretty thick. Then, use ½ to ¾ of the amount of shredded cheese you typically would, and add about a cup of pumpkin for every ½ pound of pasta in your recipe.

Mix everything and give it a taste before combining the sauce with the macaroni. If it's not cheesy enough, add a little more shredded cheese. Ideally, you'll get a sauce that's about the same consistency as your regular mac and cheese sauce — but silkier and bright orange.