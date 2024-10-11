13 Discontinued Granola Bars We Wish Would Make A Comeback

The granola bar is a thing of beauty. Taking the beloved dish and squishing it into a bar shape, these bars transcend the breakfast table, and are just as good as a mid-morning snack or dessert as they are for an on-the-go morning meal. The marriage of portability and a feeling of wholesomeness (despite the fact that there are a lot of unhealthy granola bars out there) has driven these bars to dizzying heights of popularity. While countless food companies have debuted their own granola bars, a lot of them ended up on the snack food scrap heap shortly after.

History is littered with discontinued granola bars, and oftentimes there doesn't seem to be a clear reason for why specific products were taken off shelves. A lot of these now-lost bars come in pretty standard flavors, and unlike a lot of other discontinued snack foods they don't take any big swings with their marketing or innovation. Perhaps it's the ultra-competitive granola bar market that simply edged them out, but we've gotta say that we wish there was just a little more room for competition: We'd really like to try some of these.