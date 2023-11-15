12 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Granola Bars

If you've craved a snack in the last week, it's possible you considered eating a granola bar. This type of bar is a relatively recent invention, first going mainstream in the 1970s, but in just a few decades, it's become the go-to breakfast or snack option for millions of people. In 2022, the granola bar market was valued at just over $4.5 billion, according to Data Bridge Market Research – as it becomes more crowded, that number is only set to grow.

One of the main strengths of granola bars is how versatile they are. While granola and granola bars are traditionally made primarily from oats, they can be virtually any combination of fruits, nuts, seeds, and other grains. This versatility, however, can also mean that food manufacturers pump many other ingredients into their bars. This can turn a food item traditionally seen as healthy into something full of added sugar, saturated fat, or alternative sweeteners with their own health question marks.

In this article, we sought to find the unhealthiest granola bars on the market to help you avoid having to decipher some pretty cryptic labels. We primarily focused on granola bars with high levels of saturated fat, sugar, or other additives. We also included bars lacking fiber, making them inadequate for quenching hunger.