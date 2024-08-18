Here's How Long You Have With Those Sliced Bell Peppers In Your Fridge

Bell peppers are one of those ingredients that you should definitely pick up every time you head to the grocery store, because they're an amazing way to add some serious crunch to a number of dishes. Whether you're making some beef and cheddar stuffed peppers or if you're using bell pepper rings to make eggs in a basket, they're great for any meal of the day. The best way to keep them fresh is to leave them whole until you're ready to use them, but what happens if you end up with some sliced peppers in the fridge?

A good rule of thumb is to use them as soon as you can, because the clock is ticking. You'll only have two or a maximum of three days before they start to lose their crunch and they'll need to be thrown away.

If you have to choose which sliced pepper to hold off on using, put the green in the fridge, because green bell peppers are essentially the youngest. That's why they're the most bitter and least sweet of the bell peppers, making them more resilient. Still, you'll need to store them properly, or they'll just be wasted. Fortunately, we have some easy tips to keep that from happening.