Here's How Long You Have With Those Sliced Bell Peppers In Your Fridge
Bell peppers are one of those ingredients that you should definitely pick up every time you head to the grocery store, because they're an amazing way to add some serious crunch to a number of dishes. Whether you're making some beef and cheddar stuffed peppers or if you're using bell pepper rings to make eggs in a basket, they're great for any meal of the day. The best way to keep them fresh is to leave them whole until you're ready to use them, but what happens if you end up with some sliced peppers in the fridge?
A good rule of thumb is to use them as soon as you can, because the clock is ticking. You'll only have two or a maximum of three days before they start to lose their crunch and they'll need to be thrown away.
If you have to choose which sliced pepper to hold off on using, put the green in the fridge, because green bell peppers are essentially the youngest. That's why they're the most bitter and least sweet of the bell peppers, making them more resilient. Still, you'll need to store them properly, or they'll just be wasted. Fortunately, we have some easy tips to keep that from happening.
Here's the best way to store those sliced bell peppers
Sliced bell peppers will only last for a few days in the fridge, and improper storage is a mistake that's easy to make and can shorten their useful life. Peppers are naturally moist, and it's that moisture that can speed up the spoiling process. Slime is one of the signs that you've missed your window to use your peppers, so before you put them away, be sure to dry them completely.
You can store them in an airtight container or bag. We also recommend placing your slices on a dry paper towel can help keep them moisture-free. But the peppers will do the best if they're kept in the crisper drawer. Before you use them, you should check for mold, soft spots, and slime — sure signs they need to be discarded. If they're just looking a little wrinkly, they're still fine.
If you're not sure you're going to have a reason to use your peppers in the next few days, the freezer can be a better option. Lay them out on a baking sheet and freeze them individually — which will make them much easier to separate later — before putting them into a freezer bag. There, they'll be good for between eight and ten months, and although the texture won't be the same as it was when they were frozen, they'll still be ideal for including in hot dishes, like soups or a hearty Mediterranean chicken stew.
How to make your sliced bell peppers last longer
There are multiple things you might be doing to make the problem of food waste even worse, and while a handful of sliced bell peppers might not seem like something to make much of a fuss over, every bit matters. If you're running out of room in the freezer or just know they're going to get forgotten about, there's one easy and delicious way to make them last even longer: Make a quick pickle.
Quick pickling veggies is a great way to extend their life, and bell peppers are no exception. The thing we love about this is that you can make a vinegar-based brine to preserve your sliced peppers, and add any other bits and pieces of leftover veg to the jar, too. Have half an onion? Didn't use the whole cucumber? Have a few radishes still in the bag? Add it all! Stored in the fridge this way, they can last for up to a year.
Looking for something even easier? If you have some pickles in the fridge, the hard work has been done for you: Pickle juice can definitely be used to pickle more vegetables once you've gone through the pickles, and if you have just a few slices of pepper, why not add them to your pickle jar? They'll absorb the brine within about a day, and be ready to eat.