It's True: Ina Garten's First Food Business Was Reselling Dunkin' Donuts

Food Network host Ina Garten has a new memoir out, and it couldn't have a more appropriate title. In "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Garten reminisces about her first food business, straight out of an episode of "I Love Lucy" (her analogy, but it's hard not to agree).

In college, Garten found herself in a financial pickle. The newly married Mrs. Garten had to turn over all the cash her husband, Jeffrey (from whom she just revealed she once had a brief separation), had given her for the month for an order she'd previously placed for a fur blanket to keep her cozy during the frigid winter. She needed cash to get through finals, and she needed it ASAP. So Garten traipsed down to the local Dunkin' Donuts and bought dozens in different flavors. Then she carted her sweet inventory back to the dorm, where she sold them individually — at an increased price — to her dorm mates studying for exams so she could make enough cash to pay her debt.