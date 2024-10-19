The Canned Chicken Noodle Soup We Honestly Think Tastes Like Dishwater

When Daily Meal published a ranking of the best and worst canned chicken noodle soups, one contender sank to the bottom of the stockpot. That was Health Valley Organic Chicken Noodle Soup, which was compared unfavorably to dishwater with bits of gritty dark meat chicken and an overwhelming flavor of onion powder.

The soup boasts an impressive list of virtuous-sounding credits: Dairy-free, organic, sugar-conscious, and low-sodium. The ingredient list is brief and easy to pronounce. On paper, the Health Valley canned soup seems amazing. Or, maybe, just too good to be true.

Health Valley Organic Chicken Noodle sports tepid reviews on several platforms, with many commenters complaining of tough chicken, scant veggies, and an overabundance of thin, bland broth. Even Food Network host Kardea Brown has stated that a common chicken soup mistake is failing to take steps to coax extra flavor from the simple ingredients. Chicken soup is not complicated and relies heavily on loving attention to making some basic components sing. It seems that, in its quest to make a "healthy" soup, Health Valley skimped on the elements that would have made the product actually taste good.