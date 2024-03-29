The Mistake Kardea Brown Says Will Strip The Flavor From Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is one of the biggest stars of the comfort food category. Those warm, savory bowls provide wholesome energy and calm in sickness and health, so it's no wonder that all the diverse varieties of the dish are beloved around the world.

Southern chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown loves this classic comfort just like the rest of us and after years of experimenting, Brown has honed in on what cooking techniques work best for chicken soup. One of her most important tips for cooking the dish revolves around avoiding one mistake that can really break the meal.

According to Brown, failing to brown your ingredients before adding any liquids can strip the flavor from your chicken soup. Before you start simmering all your fresh vegetables and chicken parts in broth, you should be searing your meat and browning all the other ingredients together in a pot first. These two simple techniques help to release the maximum flavor from all your ingredients, and it's all thanks to one very important chemical process that only happens when you brown.