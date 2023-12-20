Sofrito: A Foundational Ingredient For A Beautiful Chicken Soup

If you're looking for a way to add some extra flavor to chicken noodle soup, making some homemade sofrito might just be your answer. The seasoning blend, at its base, is made from sautéed onions and garlic. Other ingredients — like tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, and powdered seasonings — can also be added.

Using a blender or food processor, the sofrito ingredients should be blended down until smooth.Then, while working on the base of your soup, the sofrito can be added in two ways. First, you can combine the blend with the pasta. This allows the pasta to absorb the taste of the veggie blend as it cooks — similar to how it may take on a new taste when cooked in chicken broth. Alternatively, sofrito can help bulk up the broth and add a little more flavor when mixed in. When your chicken cooks in this seasoned broth, it can take on the taste of the pureed veggie blend, too.

Though it may be a deviation from your standard chicken noodle soup, asopao de pollo, a Puerto Rican version, uses sofrito as a flavoring. The hearty soup combines chicken, rice, broth, and seasonings into one pot. As the chicken and rice cook in the blend, the sofrito enhances the hearty flavor of the dish.