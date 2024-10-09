Give Your Guacamole A Spooky Touch For The Perfect Halloween Snack
Spookifying all your favorite treats is a time-honored Halloween tradition, whether it's to impress your guests at your next Halloween bash or just to put you in the mood while you settle in for your favorite spooky movie.
Many of these fun treats are remarkably easy to put together too, often needing only one or two extra items or ingredients to get you over the line. You can easily make a frozen hand for your next punch bowl with just a glove and some food dye, for example, or whip up some spider web deviled eggs with again, just some food dye.
Among these easy-to-do Halloween tricks-and-treats is spider web guacamole, though there are extra steps you can take, such as using olives to make spiders or an extra avocado to make a skull, to elevate it further.
How to make a Halloween web pattern on guacamole
First things first, you need to make some fresh guacamole (or buy some ready-made, no one will judge you). Then put it in a bowl and make sure the top is as smooth as you can get it. An offset spatula makes this easy, but you can also use the back of a large spoon. Also, regarding the bowl, make sure the guacamole doesn't come all the way up to the lip, or the "webs" could escape.
For said webs, you need either Mexican crema or sour cream, whichever you like more. Do yourself a favor, though, and make sure you buy it in a squeeze bottle. Otherwise, you need to stuff a pastry bag with it, and that's too messy and not easy to do as we want. With a squeeze bottle in hand, make a few concentric rings on your guacamole. To complete your web, take the tip of a knife and, starting with the innermost circle, make straight lines to the edge of the bowl. Conversely, you can make straight lines with more crema or sour cream. Et voilà, you have spider web guacamole.