Give Your Guacamole A Spooky Touch For The Perfect Halloween Snack

Spookifying all your favorite treats is a time-honored Halloween tradition, whether it's to impress your guests at your next Halloween bash or just to put you in the mood while you settle in for your favorite spooky movie.

Many of these fun treats are remarkably easy to put together too, often needing only one or two extra items or ingredients to get you over the line. You can easily make a frozen hand for your next punch bowl with just a glove and some food dye, for example, or whip up some spider web deviled eggs with again, just some food dye.

Among these easy-to-do Halloween tricks-and-treats is spider web guacamole, though there are extra steps you can take, such as using olives to make spiders or an extra avocado to make a skull, to elevate it further.