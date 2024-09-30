The Clever Way To Keep Halloween Punch Cold And Spooky At The Same Time

For some, there's no better season than spooky season. It's an opportunity to dress up as your favorite character, indulge in way too many fun-sized candy bars, and throw elaborate parties with all the best themed decorations. To the latter point, you've probably already got most of yours handled ... but there's always room for something more.

Think of your punch bowl, for example, the gathering point of many a good party. Instead of limiting yourself to a scary bowl and maybe some themed cups, add decoration (and extra cooling power) directly to the punch by using full-sized frozen hands.

This accomplishes two main things. First, it's a wild look that you don't see often, having a hand or two of ice floating around the punch bowl. It's especially cool if you decorate it, such as using colored water or slipping cheap costume rings on. Secondly, it makes your punch less watered down over time than using regular ice since its large size means a slower melt.