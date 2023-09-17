Give Your Guests A Fright This Halloween With Spider Web Deviled Eggs

When leaves begin to fall and the sweaters come out of storage, it's time for many "seasons" to begin, including pumpkin spice, cozy, cuffing, and hoodie season. But everyone knows that as soon as September rolls around, it's all about "spooky season."

Americans love Halloween to the point where Investopedia says that 69% report participating in some sort of spooky celebration. If you're planning a blowout costume party at your haunted house this year, or even just RSVP'ing to a graveyard smash as a guest, you're going to need a plan for some drinks and snacks that turn the heads of every Frankenstein monster. If your go-to party pleaser is deviled eggs, try making a platter of super spooky spider web snacks this spooky season.

Deviled eggs are perfect for any occasion, because they're only a few bites each, they're inexpensive and simple to make, and you can jazz them up with all kinds of different flavors. To make a platter of eggs that have a creepy, cracked look, all you need is a few tubes of food coloring.