Give Your Guests A Fright This Halloween With Spider Web Deviled Eggs
When leaves begin to fall and the sweaters come out of storage, it's time for many "seasons" to begin, including pumpkin spice, cozy, cuffing, and hoodie season. But everyone knows that as soon as September rolls around, it's all about "spooky season."
Americans love Halloween to the point where Investopedia says that 69% report participating in some sort of spooky celebration. If you're planning a blowout costume party at your haunted house this year, or even just RSVP'ing to a graveyard smash as a guest, you're going to need a plan for some drinks and snacks that turn the heads of every Frankenstein monster. If your go-to party pleaser is deviled eggs, try making a platter of super spooky spider web snacks this spooky season.
Deviled eggs are perfect for any occasion, because they're only a few bites each, they're inexpensive and simple to make, and you can jazz them up with all kinds of different flavors. To make a platter of eggs that have a creepy, cracked look, all you need is a few tubes of food coloring.
Crack the eggs and soak them in dye
Even if you don't like to cook, or don't have a lot of time to make something from scratch for your next Halloween party, you can make a batch of deviled eggs. They're pretty tough to mess up; the only skill you need is an ability to boil water, and the only special equipment is an egg timer (which can also just be the timer on a phone). If you want to make eggs that have spooky, purple or blue spider web patterns on them, there's a couple of easy extra steps to an otherwise standard recipe.
After your eggs are hard boiled and chilled down in a water bath, gently crack the eggs in spots around each perimeter with the back of a spoon. Don't peel the eggs at this point, just make sure they're cracked all the way around. Now, mix some blue or purple food coloring in a bowl of water, making sure that there's enough liquid to cover all the eggs. Put the eggs in the colored water and refrigerate them for at least two hours to soak. The dye will seep into the cracks and give the whites a tinted, spider web look.
Mix the yolks and garnish
Once the spider web eggs are done soaking in dye, take them out of the water and peel off the shells. Slice them in half and scoop out the yolks like with regular deviled eggs, mixing them up with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, spices, salt and pepper. Also, add a few drops of green food coloring so that they look like actual monster mash. Now, spoon the mixture into the spider web egg whites, or use a pastry bag without a tip to pipe it into the whites, which will also keep your hands out of the food coloring. You can also create a makeshift pastry bag by cutting off the corner of a Ziplock bag.
Once you're finished filling up the egg whites with the green-tinted yolks, all that's left is to garnish. Normal deviled eggs are typically topped off with a dash of paprika, but for your Halloween eggs try sprinkling some black sesame seeds for a more macabre look. If you have an allergy, or want to add a little more saltiness, cut black olives in half and stick a caper in the hole to make it look like a creepy eyeball. Squish a half on the top of each egg, and you're ready to rock the graveyard with your eerie eggs.