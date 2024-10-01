It's Official: McDonalds' Boo Buckets Are Returning For Spooky Season

Grab your little ghouls and goblins and start getting ready for Halloween because it's officially Boo Bucket season at McDonald's. The burger chain behemoth will roll out its 2024 Happy Meal Boo Bucket offerings on Tuesday, October 15 at participating restaurants nationwide. But the customer-favorite candy pails are only available for a limited time.

Fortunately, it's easy enough for interested kiddos to get one: The buckets take the place of the traditional Happy Meal box. So you can snag one whether you like nuggets or burgers, apples or fries, with your meal. Fans of Mickey D's merch get excited about the buckets because, while this is the third consecutive year, they don't necessarily come out annually (and you can apparently sell them on eBay for up to $25 if you collect the set). Plus, they provide kids with a handy customizable pail to take trick-or-treating on Halloween.