It's Official: McDonalds' Boo Buckets Are Returning For Spooky Season
Grab your little ghouls and goblins and start getting ready for Halloween because it's officially Boo Bucket season at McDonald's. The burger chain behemoth will roll out its 2024 Happy Meal Boo Bucket offerings on Tuesday, October 15 at participating restaurants nationwide. But the customer-favorite candy pails are only available for a limited time.
Fortunately, it's easy enough for interested kiddos to get one: The buckets take the place of the traditional Happy Meal box. So you can snag one whether you like nuggets or burgers, apples or fries, with your meal. Fans of Mickey D's merch get excited about the buckets because, while this is the third consecutive year, they don't necessarily come out annually (and you can apparently sell them on eBay for up to $25 if you collect the set). Plus, they provide kids with a handy customizable pail to take trick-or-treating on Halloween.
New Boo Bucket designs and features
This year's Boo Buckets come in four colors: green, blue, white, and orange. But instead of 2022's ghosts, witches, and jack-o'-lanterns — or 2023's jack-o'-lanterns, mummies, vampires, and Frankenstein monsters — 2024's offerings are less specific, more ambiguous monsters. Some have horns and some don't — but they all have whimsical yellow eyes and adorable beastly smiles.
Each pail comes with a set of stickers so kids can decorate their Halloween bucket as they like. Among the stickers are a color-coordinated Happy Meal and accessories like wings, crystal balls, spiders and webs, and witches brooms. The eye-catching designs and fun features are sure to capture kids' attention (and adults who are young at heart and love all things Halloween too). McDonald's fans should mark their calendars, as supply is limited and these Boo Buckets could disappear as quickly as a ghost on Halloween.