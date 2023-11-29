McDonald's Is Releasing A Grimace Sweater For The Holidays

On June 12, 2023, retro McDonaldland character Grimace turned 51. The party hasn't stopped since. McDonald's has released a Grimace shake, video game, Snapchat lens, pool floatie, socks, and tee. Now the fast food chain is adding an ugly sweater to the list, just in time for Christmas. Well, maybe not ugly. "This is not an ugly sweater, it's the cutest sweater I've seen and I need it," one fan commented on an Instagram post leaking the new merch.

The purple sweater features a Fair Isle pattern with seasonal snowflakes — as well as some cheeky to-go cups, golden arches, and (what else) Grimace wearing a Santa hat. According to a McDonald's USA press release, it's available in sizes small to 3X. Wondering how much this novelty knitwear will cost? It'll run you $65 — some fast fashion to go with your fast food. You can buy it on McDonald's online merch store, Golden Arches Unlimited, for a limited time, starting December 1. To complete your McDonald's-themed Christmas collection this season, you can also find a McNugget stocking and other novelty items.