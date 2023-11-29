McDonald's Is Releasing A Grimace Sweater For The Holidays
On June 12, 2023, retro McDonaldland character Grimace turned 51. The party hasn't stopped since. McDonald's has released a Grimace shake, video game, Snapchat lens, pool floatie, socks, and tee. Now the fast food chain is adding an ugly sweater to the list, just in time for Christmas. Well, maybe not ugly. "This is not an ugly sweater, it's the cutest sweater I've seen and I need it," one fan commented on an Instagram post leaking the new merch.
The purple sweater features a Fair Isle pattern with seasonal snowflakes — as well as some cheeky to-go cups, golden arches, and (what else) Grimace wearing a Santa hat. According to a McDonald's USA press release, it's available in sizes small to 3X. Wondering how much this novelty knitwear will cost? It'll run you $65 — some fast fashion to go with your fast food. You can buy it on McDonald's online merch store, Golden Arches Unlimited, for a limited time, starting December 1. To complete your McDonald's-themed Christmas collection this season, you can also find a McNugget stocking and other novelty items.
Who is Grimace?
If you were born this millennium, you may have no idea who this strangely-beloved Grimace character is supposed to be. Depending on who you ask, Grimace is a giant taste bud, the embodiment of a milkshake, or just a nebulous purple being. In a statement to People, McDonald's cleared things up: "Whether he's a taste bud, a milkshake or just your favorite purple blob — the best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people." Okay, maybe "cleared things up" was generous.
More importantly — and less confusingly — Grimace is a character McDonald's developed to promote its products. He's part of the same fast food cinematic universe as Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar, and Uncle O'Grimacey (of Shamrock Shake fame). What happened to the McDonaldland characters? They were mostly phased out of McDonald's advertising strategy in 2003. But recently, the chain has opened up the vault to capitalize on some 90s nostalgia. Grimace, in particular, has taken a strange hold on the popular imagination, and this ugly sweater is just the frosting on the Grimace-promotions cake.
McDonald's other Grimace promotions
The Grimace ugly Christmas sweater is just the latest in a long line of Grimace-themed McDonald's promotions. If you really want to, you can ring in the New Year wearing a head-to-toe Grimace outfit, from crocs on your feet to the ugly sweater on your back, all while playing the Grimace video game.
One major Grimace promotion is, alas, over. The bright purple, not-really-berry-flavored Grimace shake was available from June 12 to July 9, 2023. The short-lived shake will be remembered not for its flavor, but for the social media trend it sparked. TikTokers across the country filmed themselves drinking the shake, then turning into horrific creatures or dying, covered in Grimace-purple shake. "I've seen videos which levels of production and craft made me smile silently in admiration and wonder," McDonald's head of social media Guillaume Huin Tweeted.
As the Instagram post announcing the introduction of the Grimace sweater pointed out, "It's funny to wear the face of a mascot that killed more people in 2023 with milkshakes than anyone in history, but it really does scream Christmas spirit with the shake cups right under a smiling Grimace."