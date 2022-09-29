The New McDonald's Happy Meals Are Actually Made For Adults
As many might know, McDonald's ever-ubiquitous Happy Meal, the fast food franchise's vastly popular kid-size menu option, comes in a deceptively simple box. Its bright yellow smile provides a valuable hint as to what lurks inside: Happiness. Yes, it contains a host of yummy edibles like hamburgers, McNuggets, and fries — and yes, that alone is worthy of a grin. But the thing that really makes kids beam from ear to ear is the toy included inside. Over the years, McDonald's has proven itself to be a purveyor of pretty fantastic playthings. Ever since the Happy Meal was introduced in 1979, among the most memorable toys included within the confines of its red box have ranged from Disney-themed figurines to "Star Trek" comics to Teenie Beanie Babies, according to Insider.
As the Washington Post noted in 1998 — the year after Teenie Beanies were introduced — the latter proved to be popular with adults as well as children. So much so, in fact, that their recurring release led to mass crowds and fisticuffs. Years later, when the chain released Minions to coincide with the release of the 2013 animated movie "Despicable Me 2," the figures quickly became collectibles. According to The Sun-Sentinel, a break-dancing Jerry Minion could fetch you about $120 in 2018 (though it is unclear whether it continues to hover at that price point as of this report). Considering how adults have historically been excited over Happy Meal toys in the past, it's fair to predict that a similar hype will occur with McDonald's next rollout. That's right, a Happy Meal just for grownups.
The new McDonald's Happy Meal includes more than you think
As CNN reported on September 27, McDonald's officially announced the release of a Happy Meal line geared towards adults. Per the news network, the grown-up-oriented meal box available on October 3 will come with either ten Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, along with fries and a drink. Most importantly, each Happy Meal will include one of three figurines inspired by McDonald's OG merry band of mascots — the Hamburglar, Grimace, and Birdie — along with a brand-new fourth character named Cactus Buddy.
In a statement made by Tariq Hassan, the fast food franchise's chief marketing officer, the selection of these specific toys is rooted in the sentimental. "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Hassan stated in an official press release, per CNN.
However, the inclusion of Cactus Buddy is seemingly more related to a promotional tie-in with another entrepreneurial enterprise. As CNN noted, the Cactus Buddy character is the result of a joint venture with Kanye West's clothing company, Cactus Plant Flea Market. According to the McDonald's site, the limited release of the adult Happy Meal — which will only last throughout October — comes with sweepstakes for Happy Meal customers. And the prizes? Cactus Plant Flea Market T-shirts, hoodies, Grimace chairs, and more, featuring graphics inspired by McDonald's golden arches and the franchise's aforementioned cast of characters (via McDonald's).