The New McDonald's Happy Meals Are Actually Made For Adults

As many might know, McDonald's ever-ubiquitous Happy Meal, the fast food franchise's vastly popular kid-size menu option, comes in a deceptively simple box. Its bright yellow smile provides a valuable hint as to what lurks inside: Happiness. Yes, it contains a host of yummy edibles like hamburgers, McNuggets, and fries — and yes, that alone is worthy of a grin. But the thing that really makes kids beam from ear to ear is the toy included inside. Over the years, McDonald's has proven itself to be a purveyor of pretty fantastic playthings. Ever since the Happy Meal was introduced in 1979, among the most memorable toys included within the confines of its red box have ranged from Disney-themed figurines to "Star Trek" comics to Teenie Beanie Babies, according to Insider.

As the Washington Post noted in 1998 — the year after Teenie Beanies were introduced — the latter proved to be popular with adults as well as children. So much so, in fact, that their recurring release led to mass crowds and fisticuffs. Years later, when the chain released Minions to coincide with the release of the 2013 animated movie "Despicable Me 2," the figures quickly became collectibles. According to The Sun-Sentinel, a break-dancing Jerry Minion could fetch you about $120 in 2018 (though it is unclear whether it continues to hover at that price point as of this report). Considering how adults have historically been excited over Happy Meal toys in the past, it's fair to predict that a similar hype will occur with McDonald's next rollout. That's right, a Happy Meal just for grownups.