Tomato And Cucumber Salad Isn't Complete Without The Perfect Dressing

Tomato and cucumber salad is simply iconic. Its summery combination of sweet, acidic tomatoes and light, crunchy cucumbers delivers a crisp and refreshing flavor profile that is definitely worth looking forward to, especially during the months of May through October, when tomatoes are at their ripest. And while the classic salad has seen its fair share of delicious variations, a good tomato and cucumber salad is simple — fresh, enhanced by a few complementary flavors, and never, ever overdressed. Sticking to an easily accessible dressing trifecta of olive oil, vinegar, and a salt and pepper blend will bring out the bright, sweet flavor of the two fruits without overwhelming their flavor or weighing down your salad's lightness.

Whether you're elevating your salad with feta cheese, avocado chunks, or simply serving it with the traditional red onion slices, you'll generally want to add one part vinegar to three parts oil then add your salt and pepper to taste for the perfect accompanying vinaigrette. As for what type of vinegar to use, it's important to note that using red wine vinegar will give you a stronger, richer taste, while its standard white counterpart will offer a less intense, clean flavor. Want more complexity? Go with balsamic vinegar, whose woody, sometimes slightly smoky notes will bring dimension and boldness to the overall flavor profile of your salad. The best part? This dressing is easy to adjust with seasonings and ingredient measurements, so you can create the dressing of your dreams.