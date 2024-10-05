The Unexpected Ingredient For A Balsamic Vinegar Substitute In A Pinch

Balsamic vinegar is a rich staple for both the culinary-minded cook and the novice. It's the ingredient you need to perk up chili, and whether you drizzle it over a strawberry-avocado tomato caprese salad or blend it into a little ice cream, this acidic ingredient is a flavor powerhouse. But, because it's so unique in taste and the star of just about any dish it touches, it's difficult to find the perfect understudy to stand in when you are fresh out of balsamic. Luckily, you can mix together two common ingredients to use in its place: brown sugar and apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar cannot do the job alone because it skews sour and lacks balsamic's luxuriously thick, molasses-like texture and sweet flavor. But, when you add brown sugar, which is a combination of molasses and white sugar, you get a yin and yang balance for the taste buds and some of the same complex notes you expect with balsamic. So, how much apple cider vinegar and brown sugar do you need to combine to create a faux balsamic vinegar?