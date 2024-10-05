The Unexpected Ingredient For A Balsamic Vinegar Substitute In A Pinch
Balsamic vinegar is a rich staple for both the culinary-minded cook and the novice. It's the ingredient you need to perk up chili, and whether you drizzle it over a strawberry-avocado tomato caprese salad or blend it into a little ice cream, this acidic ingredient is a flavor powerhouse. But, because it's so unique in taste and the star of just about any dish it touches, it's difficult to find the perfect understudy to stand in when you are fresh out of balsamic. Luckily, you can mix together two common ingredients to use in its place: brown sugar and apple cider vinegar.
Apple cider vinegar cannot do the job alone because it skews sour and lacks balsamic's luxuriously thick, molasses-like texture and sweet flavor. But, when you add brown sugar, which is a combination of molasses and white sugar, you get a yin and yang balance for the taste buds and some of the same complex notes you expect with balsamic. So, how much apple cider vinegar and brown sugar do you need to combine to create a faux balsamic vinegar?
The perfect ratio for a balsamic substitution
Achieving the right balance for this substitution can be tricky. You want to mellow out the sharp tang of the apple cider vinegar, and this is where the brown sugar takes over and adds the depth of flavor that apple cider vinegar lacks. To get as close to the taste of balsamic vinegar, follow a base ratio and adjust accordingly: For every two tablespoon of balsamic that your recipe calls for, use one teaspoon of brown sugar and two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.
Once you've mixed the two together, you want to let them set so the sugar dissolves, the flavor fully develops, and you have something similar to the syrupy consistency of balsamic. If your recipe asks you to reduce your balsamic, the flavors of your substitute will concentrate and become even more lush as the mixture thickens. This mix is also perfect for marinades and salad dressings, especially when you want to use the flavor of balsamic as a secret ingredient that makes your homemade pizza sauce restaurant-worthy. There's definitely nothing like the real thing when it comes to balsamic vinegar, but if you find yourself in desperate need, this mix is the perfect stand-in.