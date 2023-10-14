The Secret Ingredient That Makes Homemade Pizza Sauce Restaurant-Worthy

Even if you're lucky enough to live in close proximity to some amazing pizzerias, it's still a special sort of treat to enjoy a fresh, steaming hot pizza that just came out of your own oven. For truly great homemade pizza, the sauce is key — it's the main source of zesty, sweet, umami flavor and (sort of literally) the glue that holds everything together.

Fortunately, a good sauce isn't hard to make. A handful of common ingredients and a spin in a food processor are all you need to make a tomato sauce that satisfies your pizza cravings. There's one ingredient, though, that will really make homemade pizza sauce rival the stuff made by the pros: balsamic vinegar.

You may not even realize it, but most pizzas you've eaten in your life probably had balsamic vinegar in the sauce. Not only is it dense with flavor, but the sweetness and acidity of a nice balsamic work to complement the sweetness and acidity of the tomatoes. A healthy dose of balsamic vinegar gives pizza sauce a jolt of succulent, mouthwatering flavor that even Nonna would approve of.