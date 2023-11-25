Balsamic Vinegar Is The Ingredient You Need To Perk Up Chili

When the weather starts to shift and summer gives way to fall, one dish brings to mind stick-to-your-ribs comfort like no other: chili. And whether you opt for a brisket or beef, turkey or bean, or a straight-up vegetable version, there's a secret ingredient that can boost your bowl to next-level deliciousness: balsamic vinegar.

While this classic Italian ingredient — originally hailing from the Emilia-Romagna region's famous food city of Modena — may not seem like the first thought as a main ingredient for a modern American dish, there's some serious science to explain it. Acid is one of those elements in cooking that is more powerful than you may think. And with all the fat and richness of chili, vinegar can cut through and punch up, adding depth while simultaneously illuminating the layers you work so hard to develop in your chili. Balsamic is uniquely qualified from a flavor perspective.

When adding vinegar to your chili, a little goes a long way, so start slow and small and add as needed to taste. It's also important to note that vinegar will cook off, so to get the most impact, be sure to add the splash toward the end of the process. (Think about the way a chef might squeeze lemon over a dish just before it's served.)