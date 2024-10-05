Pack Some Heat Onto Your Ice Cream And Top It With Wasabi (Seriously)

Sometimes the best duos are the most unexpected — and that's the case for wasabi and ice cream. Known for its dry, sinus-clearing heat, wasabi is typically used to bring heat and excitement to a variety of dishes — so why not ice cream?

Adding a small spoonful of wasabi to your ice cream is sure to elevate it, especially if you're indulging in a classic vanilla. Against the sweet but simple creaminess of this flavor, the wasabi adds an unexpected punch of heat that complements vanilla nicely. Similarly, flavors like matcha and green tea complement wasabi: These earthy flavor profiles commonly appear in Asian cuisine and go well with the dry heat from wasabi. And, if you're a big wasabi fan already, wasabi ice cream is a thing — and, apparently, it's pretty good.

But if wasabi paste is too much for your palette and you're still interested in trying it out, consider sprinkling a bit of wasabi powder on your ice cream for a more subtle, but still flavorful kick. Additionally, incorporating wasabi into other toppings is another method to introduce this wild (but delicious) flavor combo. Crumbling up a dish like chocolate wasabi brownies and sprinkling it on top of your ice cream is a fantastic way to elevate this creamy classic.

Beyond flavor, the textural contrast between wasabi and ice cream just adds another layer of complexity. The smooth, creamy texture of the ice cream contrasts with the grainy, slightly pungent paste of the wasabi to create a sensory experience that's both refreshing and stimulating. Plus, the coolness of the ice cream against the heat of the wasabi creates a satisfying tension that will keep you coming back for more.