Wasabi Ice Cream Is A Real Thing, But What Does It Taste Like?

Since ice cream tends to be made from a reasonably neutral base consisting of custard or cream, the iconic sweet treat at its core is a great foundation to incorporate flavors like chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry (the big three). However, some people have gotten creative and designed some unexpected ice cream flavors. Although the big three are well-tested and beloved, variety is the spice of life. That said, it's fair to argue that most people would have never foreseen wasabi ice cream as a winning combination. However, it does exist, so the only logical follow-up question is, what does it taste like?

Well, on the surface, wasabi ice cream has a similar flavor to wasabi (shocking!). However, many fans of this unique ice cream flavor describe its taste as similar to mint, followed by the distinct spicy flavors often associated with wasabi.

For those unfamiliar, wasabi is often served as an accompaniment to sushi, and is known for its horseradish- or mustard-esque heat and slightly sweet herbaceous taste. However, depending on where you live, there's a good chance you've never actually had real wasabi. This is because the condiment, also described as Japanese horseradish, is notoriously pricey and hard to produce. So, that's an excellent place to start digging further into the details of wasabi ice cream's flavor profile.