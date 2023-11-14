Olive Oil Is The Unexpected Secret To Irresistible Ice Cream

Although ice cream tastes great on its own, it's a treat that can be the perfect complement to other flavors. For example, you can drizzle it in chocolate syrup, top it with whipped cream, or sprinkle it with chopped nuts.

Now, while these might be some of the more standard ice cream toppings out there, some are a little more outside the box. One such unexpected ice cream pairing is extra virgin olive oil. Olive oil can make your frozen treat even creamier and smoother while adding umami and unique tasting notes to the dessert. This pairing originates in Italy.

If this idea sounds a little bit off the wall, you may not want to knock it 'til you try it. Knowing how to properly pair olive oil with ice cream may just convince you that this ingredient is the secret to stepping up your favorite frozen treat and taking it to a whole new level.