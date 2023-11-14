Olive Oil Is The Unexpected Secret To Irresistible Ice Cream
Although ice cream tastes great on its own, it's a treat that can be the perfect complement to other flavors. For example, you can drizzle it in chocolate syrup, top it with whipped cream, or sprinkle it with chopped nuts.
Now, while these might be some of the more standard ice cream toppings out there, some are a little more outside the box. One such unexpected ice cream pairing is extra virgin olive oil. Olive oil can make your frozen treat even creamier and smoother while adding umami and unique tasting notes to the dessert. This pairing originates in Italy.
If this idea sounds a little bit off the wall, you may not want to knock it 'til you try it. Knowing how to properly pair olive oil with ice cream may just convince you that this ingredient is the secret to stepping up your favorite frozen treat and taking it to a whole new level.
How to pair olive oil with ice cream
The first thing to think about when pairing olive oil with ice cream is what kind of olive oil you use. You'll want to choose a high-quality oil, preferably extra virgin. Although it can be a bit more costly, this oil has a stronger flavor and aroma. Besides the quality, you'll also want to think about the tasting notes of the oil. Different varieties have different flavor profiles, ranging from fruity to grassy to peppery.
Another thing to think about is the ice cream. Many people drizzle olive oil over vanilla or chocolate ice cream and recommend using olive oils with light and fruity notes, but you can try pairing it with other flavors, too. For instance, olive oil with basil notes could pair well with strawberry ice cream. Or, you could go with a pistachio ice cream and pair it with an EVOO that has citrus hints to it. Alternatively, you can use olive oil as an ingredient in homemade ice cream for another unique way to pair these foods.
Finally, think about what garnishes you might want to add to your ice cream and olive oil combo. Flaky sea salt can be one great pairing, as could honey, or you could add chopped nuts such as cashews. Once again, this is your time to get creative and choose a flavor combo that you love.
Other unexpected ice cream toppings to try
Olive oil isn't the only surprising yet delicious topping for your ice cream. Another one you can try is hot sauce. Adding a bit of it to chocolate ice cream, for instance, can make a dessert reminiscent of Mexican hot chocolate — yum! Or, if you're not into hot sauce, perhaps try wasabi instead as another unique and spicy ice cream topping.
Still another strange yet delicious combination is to top your ice cream with potato chips. The salty, crunchy chips can add a unique dimension to your dish for the perfect sweet and salty flavor combo. You can also try topping your ice cream with tempura or Ritz crackers for a similar result. Or, you can get a sweet and salty effect by adding bacon bits to your favorite frozen treat. So, whether it's olive oil, hot sauce, potato chips, or something else, there are plenty of unusual yet surprisingly delicious toppings to pair with your ice cream for amplified flavor.