The 4-Ingredient Giardiniera Dip That'll Be Your New Favorite Appetizer

For the uninitiated, giardiniera is a blend of vegetables pickled in vinegar. Its tanginess and slight heat make it a perfect topping for anything from sandwiches to pizza. In fact, giardiniera has proven a valuable addition to other foods; its brininess makes it a delicious ingredient for tomato sauce and a perfect way to spice up your salad greens.

A creative way to take giardiniera to the next level and make it even more versatile is to turn it into a legendary dip, and all you need are these four ingredients: Cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, and last but not least, giardiniera. The flavors of each of these ingredients combine to make a tangy, rich masterpiece that will quickly become the life of the party.

The cream cheese, sour cream, and parmesan should be combined first with a food processor. Once smooth, roughly chopped giardiniera should be added in, but be sure not to blend to smoothness — just pulse a few times to further break down the pickled veggies. The dip is ready to serve after all ingredients are combined, but if you want to prepare beforehand, you can chill the dip and then bring it up to room temperature before serving.