The 4-Ingredient Giardiniera Dip That'll Be Your New Favorite Appetizer
For the uninitiated, giardiniera is a blend of vegetables pickled in vinegar. Its tanginess and slight heat make it a perfect topping for anything from sandwiches to pizza. In fact, giardiniera has proven a valuable addition to other foods; its brininess makes it a delicious ingredient for tomato sauce and a perfect way to spice up your salad greens.
A creative way to take giardiniera to the next level and make it even more versatile is to turn it into a legendary dip, and all you need are these four ingredients: Cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, and last but not least, giardiniera. The flavors of each of these ingredients combine to make a tangy, rich masterpiece that will quickly become the life of the party.
The cream cheese, sour cream, and parmesan should be combined first with a food processor. Once smooth, roughly chopped giardiniera should be added in, but be sure not to blend to smoothness — just pulse a few times to further break down the pickled veggies. The dip is ready to serve after all ingredients are combined, but if you want to prepare beforehand, you can chill the dip and then bring it up to room temperature before serving.
Dip into creative ingredients
While cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, and giardiniera are all you need for the dip of your dreams, there is always room for more ingredients to make the dip perfectly suit your flavor needs. Some kosher salt and freshly ground pepper are reliable spices that can be sprinkled in to make the flavor profile of the dip more well-rounded. If you have some leftover ground sausage, add it to the mix as a fifth ingredient for a pop of meaty flavor, whether spicy or mild.
It is no secret that giardiniera on its own is a valuable addition for making a mouth-watering Italian beef sandwich, but what remains to be seen is if creamy giardiniera dip could be smeared on such a sandwich. If playing things on the safer side is preferred, giardiniera dip is sure to please when scooped with Triscuits, crostini, or another cracker-like base.