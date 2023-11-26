Spice Up Your Salad Greens With Some Briny Giardiniera

Despite all the different choices in the salad greens section of the grocery store, a lot of us still make the same old bowl over and over again. Salad doesn't have to be an afterthought, however. Sometimes all it takes is a new, zesty dressing to perk up your pile of iceberg. Before you plunk down money on the latest and greatest store-bought dressing, try shopping in your own refrigeraor or pantry for dressing ingredients. All you need to make a basic vinaigrette is acid and oil, both of which happen to be already available in a jar of giardiniera.

Giardiniera is a mixture of vegetables and peppers that are first pickled in brine and then packed in olive oil. You'll sometimes see it served on Italian-style sandwiches or piled on an antipasto platter. No law says you have to eat giardiniera whole, however. In fact, if you puree a bit of those pickled vegetables with some of the brine and a few extra ingredients from your fridge, you have the base for a very interesting salad dressing.