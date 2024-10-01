Dunkin Is Rolling Out Some Brand New Spooky Treats This Halloween

The Halloween season is a time for tricks, treats, fun and frights, and Dunkin' is getting in on the action. Throughout October, the beloved coffee and donut emporium is launching a suite of Halloween goodies and treats you can eat, drink, wear or smell.

Leading the way today is a collection of costumes for all ages and the return of a giant inflatable version of Dunkin's famous spider donut. Then, on October 16, Dunkin' will launch its full Halloween menu, including a purple coffee called the Potion Macchiato and a redesigned purple spider donut to replace the previous orange version. Two scented candles are closing out Dunkin's special Halloween items: One that smells like the Potion Macchiato and a second that's reminiscent of Dunkin's pumpkin spice signature latte. Both launch October 22 and will be available via retailer Homesick.