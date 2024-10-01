Dunkin Is Rolling Out Some Brand New Spooky Treats This Halloween
The Halloween season is a time for tricks, treats, fun and frights, and Dunkin' is getting in on the action. Throughout October, the beloved coffee and donut emporium is launching a suite of Halloween goodies and treats you can eat, drink, wear or smell.
Leading the way today is a collection of costumes for all ages and the return of a giant inflatable version of Dunkin's famous spider donut. Then, on October 16, Dunkin' will launch its full Halloween menu, including a purple coffee called the Potion Macchiato and a redesigned purple spider donut to replace the previous orange version. Two scented candles are closing out Dunkin's special Halloween items: One that smells like the Potion Macchiato and a second that's reminiscent of Dunkin's pumpkin spice signature latte. Both launch October 22 and will be available via retailer Homesick.
More details on Dunkin's Halloween suite
The costumes up for sale on October 1 are DunKings tracksuits (with jacket and pants sold separately at $60 each), inspired by Dunkin's Super Bowl LVII commercials, in both adult and children sizes. There's also an accessory set for purchase, which includes a jersey, pink bucket hat and themed sunglasses. These, along with a $55 6-foot Inflatable Spider Donut Halloween decoration, are available on the Dunkin' merch website.
Of the menu items launching October 16, the Potion Macchiato may be the most unique. Available to order as either an iced or as a hot drink, the Potion Macchiato takes its primary flavor cues from marshmallow and ube (also known as a purple yam). Ube's sweet and nutty qualities pair perfectly with espresso and milk, and its vibrant purple hue is what sells it as the perfect "potion" aspect. This magical elixir, the revamped matching spider donut, and the start of Dunkin's Halloween Sprinkle Takeover (which swaps in chocolate and orange sprinkles instead of the usual multicolor variety) will ring in the spooky season in style. You can also grab a special Halloween Munchkins bucket if you order a 50-count Munchkins bucket.