Dunkin' Debuts 6-Foot Inflatable Spider Donut To Celebrate The Treat's Return

There are few major chain stores that get into the holiday spirit quite like Dunkin', known just as much for its delicious donuts as its coffee. And this year, the breakfast giant is taking things to new heights (literally) — it's turning its popular Halloween spider donut into a giant inflatable Halloween decoration. The six-foot-tall inflatable treat hits ShopDunkin.com on October 3 and is Dunkin's way of honoring the iconic donut that so many people flock to its stores for every October. (The popular donut, however, won't be on sale until October 11.)

Dunkin's spider donut has become synonymous with spooky season, so the inflatable is perfect for anyone who loves both the coffee shop and Halloween; it retails for $99.99 and launches at 12 p.m. ET. At night, the donut also has a spooky glow to it, so it will draw attention to your lawn or front porch at any time of day.

As far as why the brand decided to launch the inflatable, Dunkin's brand engagement manager Kemma Kefalas said in an October 3 press release that the donut "has increasingly become a symbol of the Halloween spirit here at Dunkin'."