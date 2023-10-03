Dunkin' Debuts 6-Foot Inflatable Spider Donut To Celebrate The Treat's Return
There are few major chain stores that get into the holiday spirit quite like Dunkin', known just as much for its delicious donuts as its coffee. And this year, the breakfast giant is taking things to new heights (literally) — it's turning its popular Halloween spider donut into a giant inflatable Halloween decoration. The six-foot-tall inflatable treat hits ShopDunkin.com on October 3 and is Dunkin's way of honoring the iconic donut that so many people flock to its stores for every October. (The popular donut, however, won't be on sale until October 11.)
Dunkin's spider donut has become synonymous with spooky season, so the inflatable is perfect for anyone who loves both the coffee shop and Halloween; it retails for $99.99 and launches at 12 p.m. ET. At night, the donut also has a spooky glow to it, so it will draw attention to your lawn or front porch at any time of day.
As far as why the brand decided to launch the inflatable, Dunkin's brand engagement manager Kemma Kefalas said in an October 3 press release that the donut "has increasingly become a symbol of the Halloween spirit here at Dunkin'."
Dunkin' has other spooky treats up its sleeve for Halloween
In addition to the inflatable version, the actual spider donut will be available for most of October. It's made with a standard yeast donut that's topped with a Munchkin in its center (the spider's body), then legs and eyes are drawn on with chocolate and vanilla frosting.
Aside from that, Dunkin' is also launching a keychain of the spider donut for those who want to carry their favorite Halloween treat on them at all times. The keychain retails for $7.99, and unlike the inflatable donut, it's not available online; fans will have to find it at participating Dunkin' stores.
Beyond the spider donut, Dunkin' will share even more Halloween excitement with the addition of orange and brown (chocolate) sprinkles on its standard Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla Frosted donuts. So if you're not feeling spooky enough for the spider donut, you'll still have some Halloween-themed options, which are also available starting October 11. The chain previously launched its pumpkin-flavored products to mark the start of fall back in August.