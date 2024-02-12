Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Reveals New Menu Items Fit For Royalty

During Super Bowl LVIII, Dunkin' released a new commercial that finally revealed what the famous donut and coffee chain has been building up to since that tease during the Grammy Awards in early February. And it's more than just the 'premiere' of Ben Affleck's not-particularly-talented-but-hugely-entertaining boy band The DunKings. It's also the rollout of an entirely new menu named after the group.

The official DunKings menu includes Affleck's first official drink with the chain, appropriately the DunKings Iced Coffee (featuring vanilla flavoring, sweet cold foam, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar). Other items include a new treat called the DunKings Munchkins Skewers, essentially made up of three mini donut holes on a stick that can be added to any drink or enjoyed as a treat all its own. Both will be available at Dunkin' locations as of February 12, a day after the DunKings Super Bowl rollout.

Affleck's latest Super Bowl spot is a continuation of an almost year-long narrative collaboration with Dunkin'. The premise of it all is Affleck's desire to jumpstart a career as a pop star, even though none of his friends — including rapper Jack Harlow — are particularly encouraging. At the very least, Affleck does what he does best in the spot: represent his native Boston. Not only is Dunkin' a company that was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950, but his commercial co-stars Matt Damon and Tom Brady are also fellow Bostonians.