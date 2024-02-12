Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Reveals New Menu Items Fit For Royalty
During Super Bowl LVIII, Dunkin' released a new commercial that finally revealed what the famous donut and coffee chain has been building up to since that tease during the Grammy Awards in early February. And it's more than just the 'premiere' of Ben Affleck's not-particularly-talented-but-hugely-entertaining boy band The DunKings. It's also the rollout of an entirely new menu named after the group.
The official DunKings menu includes Affleck's first official drink with the chain, appropriately the DunKings Iced Coffee (featuring vanilla flavoring, sweet cold foam, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar). Other items include a new treat called the DunKings Munchkins Skewers, essentially made up of three mini donut holes on a stick that can be added to any drink or enjoyed as a treat all its own. Both will be available at Dunkin' locations as of February 12, a day after the DunKings Super Bowl rollout.
Affleck's latest Super Bowl spot is a continuation of an almost year-long narrative collaboration with Dunkin'. The premise of it all is Affleck's desire to jumpstart a career as a pop star, even though none of his friends — including rapper Jack Harlow — are particularly encouraging. At the very least, Affleck does what he does best in the spot: represent his native Boston. Not only is Dunkin' a company that was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950, but his commercial co-stars Matt Damon and Tom Brady are also fellow Bostonians.
The new Dunkin' items include food, drinks, and merch
In the new Super Bowl LVIII spot, Ben Affleck appears with former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady and a reluctant Matt Damon as The DunKings. The trio attempts to crash a recording session featuring Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez with a performance of their boy band's song, "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," all while decked out in orange and pink tracksuits and fuzzy hats emblematic of Dunkin's brand colors.
Although it doesn't look like their music track is going to make it onto the Billboard 100 anytime soon, the DunKings do have a different kind of release set to debut on February 12: a merch drop of the same outfits and hats featured in the DunKing's Super Bowl commercial. The faux band's newly acquired fans will be able to score those sartorial gems on February 12 via the Dunkin' merch site.
Aside from the DunKings new iced coffee and mini donut skewers, customers will also be able to choose from a bevy of other new menu offerings. Among them include the Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich (an everything bagel with bacon seasoned with black pepper, topped with an egg and white cheddar); the Hazelnut Heartthrob Coffee (either hot or iced with a sweet caramel swirl, hazelnut flavoring, and whole milk); or the Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin' Refresher (the brand's Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with an added note of raspberry).