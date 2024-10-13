What Makes The Chocolate In UK Snickers Bars So Vastly Different?

Have you ever sampled a Snickers bar in the U.K.? If not, you're in for a surprise. As you take that first bite, you'll notice something is a bit off. You've still got those familiar layers of nougat, caramel, and nuts covered in milk chocolate. However, there's a subtle difference you can't quite put your finger on — but don't worry, you're not imagining things. Snickers bars are indeed different in this part of the world.

The chocolate recipe in U.K. Snickers bars differs from the U.S. version, which results in a distinct flavor. As such, it's bound to change the overall experience of eating this candy bar. To test this theory, Insider Food sampled both country's versions and according to the food critic, the chocolate in the U.K. version was "way smoother, way creamier, and way more flavorful." Of course, this is merely one opinion. To discover which you prefer, you'd have to conduct your own taste test to observe the differences firsthand.

So what's the deal with Snickers bars across the pond? As curious consumers, we had to get to the bottom of this mystery. We delved into the science behind both Snickers recipes and in our research, we discovered that the differences go beyond chocolate.