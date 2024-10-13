What Makes The Chocolate In UK Snickers Bars So Vastly Different?
Have you ever sampled a Snickers bar in the U.K.? If not, you're in for a surprise. As you take that first bite, you'll notice something is a bit off. You've still got those familiar layers of nougat, caramel, and nuts covered in milk chocolate. However, there's a subtle difference you can't quite put your finger on — but don't worry, you're not imagining things. Snickers bars are indeed different in this part of the world.
The chocolate recipe in U.K. Snickers bars differs from the U.S. version, which results in a distinct flavor. As such, it's bound to change the overall experience of eating this candy bar. To test this theory, Insider Food sampled both country's versions and according to the food critic, the chocolate in the U.K. version was "way smoother, way creamier, and way more flavorful." Of course, this is merely one opinion. To discover which you prefer, you'd have to conduct your own taste test to observe the differences firsthand.
So what's the deal with Snickers bars across the pond? As curious consumers, we had to get to the bottom of this mystery. We delved into the science behind both Snickers recipes and in our research, we discovered that the differences go beyond chocolate.
The science behind the different flavor
When it comes to flavor, the chocolate is the most noticeable difference between the U.K. and U.S. Snickers. You may have heard foreigners complain that American chocolate tastes like vomit and surprisingly, they may be onto something. American chocolate manufacturers use butyric acid as a preservative. This acid is naturally found in several foods including butter. However, it's also present in our digestive tract, which makes those vomit comparisons understandable. Luckily, U.S. consumers are used to the butyric acid in chocolate and aren't likely to pick up on distasteful comparisons.
The differences don't end there, as chocolate regulations in each country further separate the two Snickers versions. In the states, milk chocolate must be made with a minimum of 10% cacao mass and 12% milk solids. Meanwhile, U.K. law requires a minimum of 25% cacao mass and 14% milk solids. The varying compositions are bound to lead to distinct flavor profiles and could explain why American chocolate tends to be sweeter and lighter, while British chocolate tends to be richer and creamier.
However, chocolate is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Snickers bars have a long list of ingredients, which are different based on where the candy bar is made. The U.K. version uses glucose syrup and contains coconut and sunflower oil, while the U.S. uses corn syrup and palm oil. The order of ingredients is also different, which can make certain flavors stand out amongst others.
More differences between UK and US Snickers
The candy bar was born in 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, where it originally got its name from a horse. It wasn't until 1968 that this iconic chocolate found its way to the U.K., where it was called Marathon until 1990. Nowadays, you can find Snickers at just about any convenience store in either country, but the sizes and flavors will differ.
Since it's the most popular candy bar in the U.S., it probably doesn't come as a surprise that it's available in a range of sizes. You can find the standard single–size bars in 1.86 ounces or a 3.26-ounce sharing package with two bars. Aside from the original, Snickers flavors include Almond, Crunchy Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, and Peanut Brownie. For even more variety, the Snicker Protein packs 20 grams of protein while the Snickers Ice Cream Bar offers a refreshing treat.
Across the pond, the smallest Snickers is a .7-ounce bar, which conveniently contains 99 calories. The standard size is 1.69 ounces and the shared Duo package contains 2.94 ounces, making both slightly smaller than their American counterparts. Meanwhile, U.K. Snickers fans prefer to keep things smooth with Creamy Peanut Butter rather than crunchy. When they do want a nice bite, they go for the Snickers Crisp, which swaps nougat for crisped rice. Finally, it seems the British have a pension for protein since they have options to buy Protein Snickers in both Original and Peanut Butter.