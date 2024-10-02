What Did Coke's Limited-Edition Happy Tears Flavor Even Taste Like?

The Coca-Cola Company is always innovating, periodically releasing new products for consumers to try and ranking among the best cola brands. In a first for the business, it launched a limited-edition beverage in early 2024 that could only be purchased through TikTok Shop: Happy Tears Zero Sugar. With such an exclusive release, though, only 15,500 people had the chance to experience it because that's all the company released between the United States and Great Britain. So, what did Happy Tears Zero Sugar taste like?

According to Coca-Cola, the variant tasted like its sugar-free cola with a splash of salty minerals and sweet peach, but consumers who posted their reviews online were mixed. The peach was more pronounced and enjoyable for some people, while the salt was more pronounced and not enjoyable for others. Meanwhile, some customers couldn't taste anything other than Coca-Cola Zero.

This flavor was inspired by the joyful tears that are sparked by sporadic acts of compassion and caring, such as buying coffee for a stranger, posting a compliment on social media, or texting something positive to a friend. With that inspiration, Coca-Cola released Happy Tears Zero Sugar on February 17, Random Acts of Kindness Day, in a cute briefcase kit containing two cans, a long-sleeve tee, and kindness-themed stickers and tissues.