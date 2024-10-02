What Did Coke's Limited-Edition Happy Tears Flavor Even Taste Like?
The Coca-Cola Company is always innovating, periodically releasing new products for consumers to try and ranking among the best cola brands. In a first for the business, it launched a limited-edition beverage in early 2024 that could only be purchased through TikTok Shop: Happy Tears Zero Sugar. With such an exclusive release, though, only 15,500 people had the chance to experience it because that's all the company released between the United States and Great Britain. So, what did Happy Tears Zero Sugar taste like?
According to Coca-Cola, the variant tasted like its sugar-free cola with a splash of salty minerals and sweet peach, but consumers who posted their reviews online were mixed. The peach was more pronounced and enjoyable for some people, while the salt was more pronounced and not enjoyable for others. Meanwhile, some customers couldn't taste anything other than Coca-Cola Zero.
This flavor was inspired by the joyful tears that are sparked by sporadic acts of compassion and caring, such as buying coffee for a stranger, posting a compliment on social media, or texting something positive to a friend. With that inspiration, Coca-Cola released Happy Tears Zero Sugar on February 17, Random Acts of Kindness Day, in a cute briefcase kit containing two cans, a long-sleeve tee, and kindness-themed stickers and tissues.
More interesting limited-edition Coke flavors
Since its launch in 2022, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has released several interesting variations of its cola. The company celebrated the K-Pop music genre in Australia with K-Wave, which had a fruity flavor, in April 2024. It involved a partnership with K-Pop stars, as well as special experiences for loyal fans to access via a QR code on the can. In September 2024, Coca-Cola released a limited Oreo Zero Sugar variant, which is bubbling with vanilla and chocolate flavors. The campaign also included a partnership with a limited-edition Oreo: A Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie with red glitter-studded creme.
Coca-Cola Creations made a few flavor variations for both its regular and sugar-free colas in 2023, but it didn't give specific flavor profiles for them other than a cheeky description on the containers. A collaboration with Spanish music artist Rosalía in February featured drinks called Move and Zero Sugar Move, which were "Transformation Flavored." In June, the company teamed up with Riot Games, which developed League of Legends, to release "XP Flavored" Coca-Cola Ultimate and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Ultimate. Finally, the Y3000 and Zero Sugar Y3000 in September were "Future Flavored" in collaboration with the Ambush fashion brand. I wonder what they'll dream up next.