A Brand New, Limited-Edition Oreo Is On Its Way

Everyone knows that Oreos are great for dunking in cold milk, but the new, limited-edition flavor might be better suited for dunking in a thick hot chocolate. Oreo announced that its new churro-flavored, creme-filled cookies will hit shelves on March 27, 2024.

Meant to replicate the sweet, fried snack in Oreo form, this special release features a fried dough-flavored blonde cookie with churro-flavored creme; expect some cinnamon spiciness and crystalline crunch in the filling. If it's not hot chocolate season where you're eating your Oreos, the brand's TikTok announcement offers another idea: Dip them in chocolate ganache or dulce de leche.

The comment section of Oreo's Instagram announcement is already thinking ahead to the summer fair season, suggesting deep-fried churro Oreos. Without knowing how long this limited edition flavor may last, you'll need to stock up starting next Wednesday to make this dream a reality. Spread the word to your favorite State Fair booths.