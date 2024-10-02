How Valerie Bertinelli Amps Up Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

It's hard to find a bad chocolate chip cookie. While some might be chewier or crunchier, or have a different ratio of chips to batter, they're always going to be pretty good. However, the fact that in their basic form chocolate chip cookies are already good doesn't mean you shouldn't try to make them amazing. And there are some surprisingly simple changes you can make that will take your cookies in a whole new direction. The best upgrade to your chocolate chip cookies is going to depend on your own tastes, but if you like a crunchy cookie, then Valerie Bertinelli's personal trick will be the perfect hack.

Food Network's Valerie Bertinelli likes to add a little something extra along with the chocolate chips in her cookies: Toffee bits. It's a shockingly easy addition as they come in the same sort of bag as chocolate chips and can be added at the same step in the recipe. Bertinelli explains that they're a natural addition to a sugary, buttery cookie mix: "Toffee is basically butter and sugar that's been cooked down...So when these go into the cookie, you're just adding more butter and more sugar. What could be wrong with that?" The end result? Chocolate chip cookies that have "this beautiful crackle" as you eat them.