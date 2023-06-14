11 Ways Celebrity Chefs Upgrade A Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

The classic chocolate chip cookie is a crowd-pleaser, which is why it's such a beloved recipe that not too many beginner bakers choose to mess around with. But if you want to mix things up, you may feel inspired to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to bake a batch of more unique chocolate chip cookies. The problem, however, is figuring out how to do this without having to start over completely each time. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a great trick on how to make different kinds of cookies easily, which she shares in a YouTube video.

Say you want a chocolate chip cookie, but you also want to make mint chocolate chip, as well as a chocolate chip cookie with nuts. All you need to do is create a large enough base dough for all three kinds of cookies, then separate it into three different mixing bowls. From there, you can add your different flavorings, nuts, and whatever you wish to use.

For a method that uses a little less dishware, you can keep the dough in a single bowl. Once your first batch of cookies is scooped, you can add your second ingredient, for example, walnuts. After removing the amount of walnut cookie dough you want to bake, you can then make your third batch, using additional mix-ins.