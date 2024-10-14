Why Costco Seems To Always Have A Line Outside Before It Opens

The other big reason people stand outside in the heat or the rain to get into Costco when it first opens is that the shelves are typically restocked overnight, so the store will be fully stocked in the morning. This is important if you're a bar owner, for example, so you can grab a few jars of fancy cherries. But even if they're sold out of whatever you're looking for, you still have a chance of finding a suitable substitute. If you're a regular Costco shopper, you know that showing up late often means that good deals might be gone, and the free samples are picked over, so the early bird does get the worm when it comes to warehouse shopping.

Not only are the shelves fully stocked when the doors finally open, but Costco's gas pump lines are also shorter earlier in the day. For a small business person who doesn't have time to wait in the notoriously long lines for cheaper gas, an early morning trip to pick up a literal barrel of maple syrup and a couple of gallons of unleaded just makes sense.

So while you might be up bright and early for a wholesale haul or a trip to the tire center, if you're not looking to stock up on a case of c-folds for your small café, it's probably better to head to Costco at least a half hour after it opens. There'll still be plenty of products on the shelves, and you can beat the mad dash from the small business owners who will have already come and gone.