Here's What A C-Fold Is, As Seen On The Bear

If you've been keeping up with "The Bear" on Hulu, you've undoubtedly adopted some of the lingo the characters use behind kitchen doors. If you find yourself saying "behind you" in the grocery store, "yes, chef" when your boss asks you to do something, or exclaiming that food is "dying on the pass" when dinner's ready, you might be hopelessly indoctrinated into kitchen culture. The lure of "The Bear" for actual restaurant professionals, however, hinges on authentic details about the competition and collaboration of the business that even a regular customer might overlook. For example, when Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto goes into labor in season 3, she's trying to lift a box of C-folds into her car. For those not in the know, C-folds are a nickname for a type of commercial paper towel that is folded into thirds; when they're unfolded, they make a C shape.

It might seem like a mundane detail to include C-folds in "The Bear" to the casual observer, but these particular paper towels are a staple in millions of restaurants. They're inexpensive, they fit into a variety of different dispensers, and you can use them for guest bathrooms, handwashing sinks in the kitchen, and even tossed into bags of takeout. They're so ubiquitous that if you ask a restaurant person to hand you a stack of C-folds, they'll probably think you've spent time in the industry.