The Costco Wine Tasting Perk We Wish Was In More Stores

Costco offers a wide variety of wines which makes it an optimal choice for oenophiles. From Costco's deep cabernet to its sparkling Proseccos, there's something for every occasion and taste. While the wide selection is appreciated, too many choices can be paralyzing. If only Costco had wine tastings to make the process easier. Well, contrary to popular belief, sometimes the chain actually does.

Wine tasting is a real thing at Costco, but for now, it seems to be an offering that is sadly rare. One Reddit user posted an image of a wine tasting happening in a Costco but the image was taken in Korea. There have been a few instances of surprise wine tastings happening in locations across the United States, too. One Costco member shared his experience of happening upon a wine tasting at a store in the States on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another X user was also surprised to stumble upon a free Costco wine tasting happening in her home state. One local wine producer had also previously announced a wine tasting happening in a Costco via X in 2015.

While wine tastings haven't yet become the norm at this global warehouse chain, they do occasionally happen. The lesson here is to keep your eye out on social media and your local Costco for any news of an upcoming sampling.