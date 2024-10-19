The Extra Hot Fritos Flavor We Wouldn't Burn Our Tongues On Again

When you want something salty to munch on in the afternoon, there are plenty of choices at your disposal like Doritos, classic potato chips, or Fritos. If it's the latter you go with, you'll get a mouthful of salty flavor with the sweet, fried flavor of corn. The brand also has plenty of flavor options for you to choose from and in fact, the company has come up with so many different options that some Fritos flavors are discontinued.

Speaking of discontinued, if they're thinking of retiring one in the near future, there's one flavor that Daily Meal wouldn't be so sad to say goodbye to, and it's Flamin' Hot Fritos. This snack is extra spicy and after we tasted and ranked 10 Fritos flavors, we can safely say that all that extra spice doesn't lead to extra yum. In fact, the spice kills the flavor of the snack and lends to a bite that's just too hot to handle.