The Extra Hot Fritos Flavor We Wouldn't Burn Our Tongues On Again
When you want something salty to munch on in the afternoon, there are plenty of choices at your disposal like Doritos, classic potato chips, or Fritos. If it's the latter you go with, you'll get a mouthful of salty flavor with the sweet, fried flavor of corn. The brand also has plenty of flavor options for you to choose from and in fact, the company has come up with so many different options that some Fritos flavors are discontinued.
Speaking of discontinued, if they're thinking of retiring one in the near future, there's one flavor that Daily Meal wouldn't be so sad to say goodbye to, and it's Flamin' Hot Fritos. This snack is extra spicy and after we tasted and ranked 10 Fritos flavors, we can safely say that all that extra spice doesn't lead to extra yum. In fact, the spice kills the flavor of the snack and lends to a bite that's just too hot to handle.
What do Flamin' Hot Fritos taste like?
This flavor was originally born out of the invention of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which has been a big hit with fans. However, the taste of the Fritos version does not measure up. Instead of being greeted by the usual sunny-colored corn chips that you're used to, you'll find a snack that is covered in a dark red powder that makes it look like they spent too long in the fire. Once you bite into the snack, things don't get much better. Although the powder on the outside of the chip would seem to be what packs the flavor, the more you chew, the stronger the spice gets.
While the first bite might be tolerable, the more you chew, the less pleasant the experience becomes. The spice has a peppery quality to it but starts to drown out the usual saltiness of the snack. Furthermore, there's so much spice on these bad boys that once you're done eating, you're left with an unpleasant burning sensation in the mouth. Plus, you'll pick up on bitter notes from the overdone spices on the chip that complete the unappetizing bite.
Flamin' Hot Fritos versus regular Fritos
If you compare the breakdown of what goes into Flamin' Hot Fritos with the original version, you'll find a few differences that may give a clue as to why these are so skippable. The original flavor has just a few ingredients — corn, oil, and salt. That simple combination allows the taste of the chips to shine through.
On the other hand, the ingredients list on Flamin' Hot Fritos is quite a bit longer. These snacks include a seasoning that's loaded with cheese, buttermilk, tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, citric and lactic acid, and a number of artificial coloring. You'll also find natural flavors in the chips, which is likely where the majority of the spice comes from. These flavors may include capsaicin, which is what makes peppers like habaneros and jalapeños spicy.
In terms of the actual nutrition, the snacks are basically identical. Still, don't let that fool you. With all those extra flavorings detracting from the classic taste of the snack, these just aren't worth biting into.