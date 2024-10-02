13 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Fajitas So Much Better

Fajitas are one of those foods that just make you smile. As it consists of a combination of grilled meat and veggies delivered to your table sizzling hot, accompanied by a pillowy pile of tortillas and an assortment of toppings, this is a dish that pleases pretty much every one of your senses. Fajitas are so well-rounded that it's difficult to think of ways to improve them — but the truth is that most fajita recipes are just a starting point for bigger, better things. By making just one or two ingredient swaps, you can transform this already-delicious dish into something completely revolutionary, and do so with minimal effort.

Because fajitas are made of many different components, the possibilities for ingredient swaps are kinda limitless. You can remove the steak cuts you normally use on fajita night and replace them with lamb, a combination of exciting vegetables, or even cactus. Feel free to try swapping out that rice for an alternative grain, or go lower-carb with riced veggies. Even the tortilla can be changed for something else, with various leaves holding your fillings capably.

With so many swaps at our fingertips, we knew we had to bring in the experts. So we asked chef and restaurateur Raul Luis, owner and operator of Birrieria Chalio, and Melinda Fraser, co-owner of multi-generation, family-owned concept Rodrigo's Mexican Grill. Both of them were generous enough to share their keen knowledge with us, and we're passing it straight on to you.