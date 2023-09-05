The 15 Best Ways To Amp Up The Flavor Of Quinoa

These days, quinoa is everywhere, from restaurants to home kitchens. It may seem like it burst on the culinary scene fairly recently, but it has been around for a long time. The quinoa seed is often mislabeled as a grain and has long been available in health food stores. But this healthy food didn't become the darling of superfoods until talk show host and lifestyle influencer Oprah Winfrey introduced it to her followers in 2008. With her seal of approval, quinoa reached a wider audience and health-conscious home chefs everywhere started adding it to their meal plans.

Quinoa is considered a superfood because it packs a lot of health benefits. It is a plant-based protein that is low in calories and high in fiber. It has nine essential amino acids and is comparable in carbohydrates to brown rice. And it's gluten-free. Plus, it tastes good with a slightly nutty taste that is perfect as a side dish or meal. Anything rice can do, quinoa can do better and with more health benefits.

Just because quinoa is a healthy food doesn't mean it has to be bland. If you love it and are looking for more ways to enjoy it, check out these 15 ways to amp up the flavor.