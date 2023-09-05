The 15 Best Ways To Amp Up The Flavor Of Quinoa
These days, quinoa is everywhere, from restaurants to home kitchens. It may seem like it burst on the culinary scene fairly recently, but it has been around for a long time. The quinoa seed is often mislabeled as a grain and has long been available in health food stores. But this healthy food didn't become the darling of superfoods until talk show host and lifestyle influencer Oprah Winfrey introduced it to her followers in 2008. With her seal of approval, quinoa reached a wider audience and health-conscious home chefs everywhere started adding it to their meal plans.
Quinoa is considered a superfood because it packs a lot of health benefits. It is a plant-based protein that is low in calories and high in fiber. It has nine essential amino acids and is comparable in carbohydrates to brown rice. And it's gluten-free. Plus, it tastes good with a slightly nutty taste that is perfect as a side dish or meal. Anything rice can do, quinoa can do better and with more health benefits.
Just because quinoa is a healthy food doesn't mean it has to be bland. If you love it and are looking for more ways to enjoy it, check out these 15 ways to amp up the flavor.
1. Swap water for stock
The most common way to make quinoa is similar to rice with two parts water to one part quinoa. But water isn't the only option; instead, reach for chicken, beef, or vegetable stock to give it a richer taste. Not only does stock add more flavor, but it has some health benefits, too, especially if you make it at home. Making stock at home is easy and cheap – it just takes some time to boil down all of the ingredients. But the added flavor and health benefits make it worth the time spent in the kitchen. If you regularly eat quinoa, then make a batch of your favorite stock and freeze it in 1-cup portions so you always have it on hand for quinoa.
If you are short on time, store-bought stock works, too, and it is inexpensive and widely available. The biggest downside is the sodium. Make sure to read labels and look for low-sodium stocks.
2. Mix in tomato paste
Tomato paste, the thicker, more potent cousin to tomato sauce, is the perfect way to give quinoa more flavor. A spoonful or two added to cooked quinoa can turn it into a rich pasta-like dish. Throw in some garlic, oregano, and basil for an Italian-inspired meal that is much healthier than regular pasta. Or use the tomato quinoa mixture as a filling for stuffed peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini.
You can also add tomato paste directly to the liquid during cooking. This will mute the intensity of the acidic tomato paste while infusing flavor during the cooking process. Add it in towards the end of the cooking time for best results. This is a great way to turn basic quinoa into a Spanish rice-inspired dish.
When shopping for tomato paste, look for quality brands without extra additives. The best only have tomatoes and salt. It should enhance and not overpower the dish.
3. Toast quinoa before cooking
Toasting quinoa before adding the cooking liquid brings out more flavor and gives it more texture. There are two easy ways to toast it, but before you do so, you will need to rinse and soak it first. Quinoa is a seed and has an outer shell that is coated with saponins. Saponins are naturally occurring compounds in foods like vegetables and legumes and have a bitter, unpleasant taste. While they aren't exactly poisonous, there is some evidence that if consumed regularly and in high doses, they can have negative side effects. There are some brands of quinoa that come pre-washed, so read the label carefully.
You can toast quinoa on the stove or in the oven. On the stove, toast it in a saute pan with a pat of butter or splash of oil on medium heat. It can burn quickly, so keep an eye on it. To toast quinoa in the oven, spread it on a baking sheet and broil for five minutes. Toasted quinoa can then be cooked normally or eaten as-is and used as a crunchy topping for salads, dips, and yogurt.
4. Add herbs
Aromatic herbs and spices are an excellent way to infuse more flavor into quinoa. Fresh herbs like parsley, basil, and cilantro should be added after the quinoa is cooked or in the last few minutes of cooking because they can quickly become overcooked and lose their flavor. Dried herbs, on the other hand, are fine to add to the cooking water and will add a fragrant aroma and flavor to the cooking liquid.
If you are following a recipe that calls for dried herbs and you only have fresh ones, then the general rule is to use three times as many fresh herbs in place of the dried herbs. Dried herbs have a more intense taste than fresh herbs.
Another excellent way to add flavor to your quinoa is to serve it with a spoonful of bright gremolata. Gremolata is a mix of lemon zest, parsley, and garlic and will add a burst of citrusy flavor to your quinoa.
5. Give it some umami with miso paste
Mixing in a thick spoonful of miso paste adds some rich umami to a quinoa dish. Miso paste is a popular Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans and is used as a base for soups and added to sauces. The best way to add miso to quinoa is to the cooking liquid so it absorbs the flavor evenly.
There are several types of miso, and understanding the difference helps home cooks know which to use in quinoa. White miso is light with a mildly sweet taste and is common in marinades and light soups. This is a great choice if you are making a cold quinoa salad. Red miso has a more intense flavor due to the longer fermentation time. Its bold flavor is great if you are serving quinoa as the main dish or as a side alongside a protein like steak or chicken. The less common yellow miso is somewhere in between red and white miso in flavor. It isn't as sweet as white and isn't as pungent as red, and it is more acidic, so it adds a bright, zesty flavor.
6. Make it healthy with roasted vegetables
Adding roasted vegetables not only adds tons of flavor to quinoa but it's also a great way to amp up the nutritional profile and make it more than just a side dish. When choosing which vegetables to roast, think about texture and cooking times. Some vegetables need a longer time to roast, while others will burn quickly. The best way to roast a mix of vegetables is to start with root vegetables that need a longer cooking time and add the others to the pan halfway through cooking. Ideally, you want to cut the vegetables to roughly the same size to make sure they all cook evenly.
For the best results, choose seasonal vegetables to roast for maximum flavor. In the spring, try broccoli and asparagus. In the Summer, roast zucchini and eggplant. In the Fall and Winter, hardy vegetables like pumpkin, winter squash, and sweet potatoes are ideal for roasting.
7. Spoon in some pesto
Bright, flavorful pesto is usually associated with pasta, but it tastes great mixed into quinoa, too. Traditional Genovese pesto is made with basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil. It has a fresh taste and will add something special to quinoa. The best way to add it to quinoa is after cooking. Spoon in some pesto and mix well so it is evenly disturbed for a flavorful green bite.
If you want to mix it up, try other types of pesto. There are quite a few types and they all have unique flavor profiles. For a slightly sweeter, more acidic version, try pesto alla Trapanese, which is made with sun-dried tomatoes and almonds. For richer pesto, try pesto Calabrese made with roasted red peppers and walnuts. Or get a healthy dose of greens with arugula and pistachio pesto. If you like it spicy, try cilantro and jalapeno pesto. Whichever pesto you try, you can be sure it will add extra flavor to your quinoa.
8. Turn it into breakfast
It is common to think of quinoa as a replacement for white pasta and rice in savory dishes, but it isn't just for lunch and dinner; it makes a healthy breakfast, too. Think of quinoa like oatmeal or porridge and add cinnamon and dried fruit. Or drizzle maple syrup or honey for a sweeter breakfast. You can add more healthy fat to your breakfast quinoa bowl with a spoonful of creamy peanut or almond butter.
While quinoa is a high-protein food, you can give it more protein by whisking in an egg white or two in the last five minutes of cooking. It won't affect the flavor and will add 6 grams of protein per egg.
You can even make quinoa into pancakes for a healthy, flourless breakfast. Just soak the quinoa overnight and in the morning, rinse it and throw it in the blender with a bit of water for consistency and a pinch of sugar or cinnamon. Pour the batter into a skillet to make a batch of quinoa pancakes.
9. Make it creamy with cheese
Cheese makes everything better, and quinoa is no exception. If you are making hot dishes like quinoa macaroni and cheese, opt for cheese that melts well, like cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Havarti, or smoked gouda. Ideally, mix in the cheese after the quinoa is cooked and still warm. You can even take it up a notch and pour the cheesy mix into a baking dish for baked macaroni and cheese or a baked ziti-inspired meal.
For cold quinoa dishes like a Mediterranean salad, mix in crumbles of Feta or grilled cubes of halloumi cheese with tomatoes and cucumbers. Pungent blue cheese and smoky pancetta are a great way to turn quinoa into a filling meal. Or keep it simple by adding just butter and aged Parmigiano Reggiano. The grainy texture and nutty flavor complement the natural flavor of quinoa.
Non-dairy cheeses like almond and cashew cheeses work great in quinoa, too. Just be sure to stir them in so they mix evenly.
10. Add curry for more flavor
Curry is another way to amp up the flavor of quinoa. If you are new to the world of curry, it can be confusing at first because there are many different types. Curry is sold in either a paste or powder.
Thai curry is generally made with curry paste and comes in different colors and flavor intensities. Green curry is made with green chilies and is the spiciest, while red curry made with red chilies has a robust flavor and isn't as hot as green curry. Yellow curry is the mildest of Thai curries. It has turmeric, which gives it its color, and aromatics like ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and cumin. Powdered curry is a spice blend commonly associated with tikka masala, dhansak, and other Indian-style curries.
If you are using curry paste to add to your quinoa, mix it with coconut milk or broth about five minutes before the quinoa is finished so it absorbs the rich flavor. Powdered curry can be added directly to cooked quinoa.
11. Mix in a flavorful gastrique sauce
If you want to make a dish to impress, add a flavorful gastrique to your quinoa. Gastrique is a French culinary term for a simple sweet and sour sauce. It is made with a ratio of two parts sugar to three parts vinegar with other add-ins for flavor. Some gastriques use fruits for sweet tanginess, while others use aromatics like garlic and onion to get a more robust flavor. It is typically served on meats or roasted vegetables and would be great drizzled on cooked quinoa.
Luckily, you do not need any kitchen skills to make a gastrique, just a saucepan and patience. Start by heating up sugar in a pan, and as it starts to caramelize, add the vinegar and flavor component and reduce by half for a sweet and sour syrup that tastes as fancy as it sounds. Play with the gastrique flavor profile by choosing different kinds of vinegar, like red, white, or champagne. Try using balsamic vinegar and dark red cherries for a rich gastrique, or keep it lighter with apple cider vinegar and apricots.
12. Add some texture with nuts
Nuts are an excellent way to add some crunch to quinoa. The texture of quinoa is soft and fluffy, and nuts offer a nice contrast. Plus, they have many health benefits and are a great source of healthy fats. Health-conscious home chefs should always be looking for creative ways to add them to dishes to keep on track with healthy eating.
When adding nuts to quinoa, think about the overall dish. Quinoa has a mild flavor and, like rice, can be pushed in different flavor directions. Halved cashews added to a quinoa stir fry will soften enough to keep a soft crunch. Crushed peanuts on top of a quinoa Pad Thai is another excellent choice, while chopped walnuts are perfect for a quinoa salad with apples. Slivered almonds add the ideal texture for a quinoa green bean salad. And pistachios and oranges make a great quinoa salad for a little salty and sweet taste.
13. Make it fishy with some tinned fish
Salty tinned fish turns quinoa into an even healthier dish with added omega-3s and a perfect briny flavor. Many home chefs keep tinned fish as a pantry staple because it is healthy, inexpensive, and versatile. You can mix it into salads, make it into a sandwich filling, or add it to cooked quinoa.
Tinned tuna mixed with quinoa turns it into a healthy tuna salad. Skip the heavy mayonnaise and add some acid with fresh lemon or lime to bring the flavors together. Smoked salmon with capers and dill elevates a basic quinoa, while salty anchovies — a secret weapon in the kitchen — add a ton of flavor. Anchovies can be polarizing for some diners, and if you are apprehensive about them, you can always try a little squeeze of anchovy paste to get the flavor without the texture.
Adding tinned fish is a great way to get more lean protein and healthy omegas in your diet. Many adults find it challenging to get enough omega-3s through, so adding tinned fish makes sense.
14. Mix in mirepoix
If you aren't familiar with the term mirepoix, chances are you have cooked with it without knowing its name. Mirepoix is a French term that refers to the trio of onions, carrots, and celery that are the base for many soups, stews, and sauces. Adding this simple mix to quinoa is an easy way to add flavor. Next time, you make a mirepoix chop extra and freeze it to have on hand for easy weeknight quinoa dishes.
Other cuisines have their own versions of mirepoix, which are also great in quinoa. Cajun cooking has the Holy Trinity, which swaps out the carrots for green peppers. Spanish sofrito takes it up a notch with onion, garlic, tomatoes, and peppers. While a mix of green onions, ginger, and garlic is the perfect start to an Asian-inspired quinoa dish. Once your quinoa has a flavor base, you can add other goodies like chicken, beef, or shrimp to turn your quinoa into a hearty meal.
15. Turn it into soup
Pasta, rice, and beans are common in soups, but you can add quinoa too. Soup is the perfect comfort food, and adding quinoa turns it into a healthy and filling meal. The best way to add it to soup is to cook it first in a separate pot so it soaks up the cooking liquid. Adding uncooked quinoa directly to the soup will soak up the broth and turn it into a mushy mess.
To maintain the texture, add a couple of spoonfuls of cooked quinoa to each serving bowl and then ladle the soup on top. This is important, especially if you plan on having leftover soup.
You can use quinoa to replace pasta in soups like chicken noodle or minestrone. While quinoa and beans work together in a soup, avoid mixing it with pasta because it turns the soup into a carbohydrate overkill.