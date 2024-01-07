The Best Steak Cut To Use For Your Next Fajita Night

It's fairly easy to make a skirt or flank steak very tender for fajita night. When properly marinated, cooked, and sliced (you'll want to go against the grain), both cuts can achieve a melt-in-your-mouth texture. The other fillings, such as grilled peppers, onions, and cheese, are tender, so the last thing you want is a tough steak bite.

One of the big differences between flank steak and skirt steak is that the former is cut from near the cow's loin, while the latter comes from right below the chest. If you're seeking maximum tenderness, choose the skirt steak over the flank steak. Although flank steak can be tender when properly cooked and sliced, it is generally a little tougher, which can take more finesse in the kitchen. When making your marinade, add an acidic element for optimal tenderness, which will help break down the tougher muscles in the steak.

When it comes to cooking either of these cuts, you want a good sear on the outside, and rare to medium-rare doneness in the center. (If you like your meat well done, you can cook it more, but it will likely be tougher.) For the best results and a beautiful crispy sear, use a cast iron skillet, and cook on medium-high heat for 2-5 minutes per side to achieve the rare to medium rare doneness.