The Cooking Method You Need For Perfectly Tender Grains Every Time

Whole grains are a nutritional addition to every diet, and it seems like the types available are endless. You might be most familiar with rice, oats, and quinoa, but the varieties range from amaranth and bulgur to spelt and wheat berries. While it can feel intimidating to learn how to cook grains for fear of under or overcooking them, you don't have to search for the best way to cook farro or a special technique to make barley properly. One cooking method that never fails to produce tender grains of all kinds is boiling them like pasta.

No matter which grain you want to cook, it's recommended that you rinse it first. Like with fresh produce, it's important to remove any debris, dirt, dust, and chemicals that remain after processing. You don't want those to be in your finished dish. Also, rinsing removes excess starches or coatings on some grains that otherwise affect the results. With white rice, for instance, you want to remove the outer layer of starch so that the kernels get fluffy rather than sticky. Rinsing quinoa first removes the natural saponin coating that makes the grain taste bitter.

Next, add your grains to salted boiling water, using more water than for the absorption method. Instead of covering and simmering, you'll stir frequently until the grains are soft and chewy, which will take longer for some grains than others. Then, drain the leftover water, and depending on your recipe, use the cooked grains right away or allow them to dry out first.