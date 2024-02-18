Cook Rice In White Wine And Taste The Flavor-Packed Difference

Once you've picked your favorite white wine, you're ready to start your rice. You only want to switch out some of the water you would normally use, and importantly, the amount of wine should be equal to or less than the amount of water. Frankly, it really doesn't take much wine at all to infuse flavor into the rice — you might only need ¼ cup to 1 cup depending on the recipe and kind of rice being used. So for two cups of basic white rice, for example, try pouring in ½ cup of wine.

You have several options when it comes to how to add the wine during the cooking process. You can start out by cooking the wine with the rice first, allowing some of the alcohol to cook off before boiling with water, or you can add the water and wine together. Another great way to boost the flavor of your rice is to ditch the water altogether and use vegetable or chicken stock instead. Sautéing some garlic, onion, or shallot in a bit of oil or butter before adding the liquids to the rice will also provide additional layers of flavor that will complement the wine. One thing's certain — regardless of how you manage to cook with it, you're missing out if you aren't making your rice with white wine.