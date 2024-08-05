Don't Throw Out That Feta Brine, Use It To Cook Your Favorite Grains

Feta is a kitchen staple for so many people and for multiple good reasons, whether it's topping off a bright salad, adding some creaminess to pasta, or whipping it up for the perfect dip. One thing people usually do without though is the brine. This flavor-packed liquid is usually thrown out once the feta is finished, a mistake that a lot of us have made. Many don't know that the brine is in fact an amazing and versatile ingredient.

The amount of things you can use the brine for almost outweighs what you can use the actual feta for, one of those things is using the brine to cook your grains. Whether it's rice, couscous, wheat berries, farro, quinoa, or pasta, the feta brine brings something that salt and water simply wouldn't. Brine-cooked grains offer a unique flavor that will help elevate your dish, ensuring a bowl of rice isn't ever boring.