What's The Absolute Best Way To Cook Farro?

Farro is a delicious whole grain that can be added to a number of dishes to help fill you up and provide plenty of nutrients. On its own, such as in a farro salad, it can be served warm or cold, but it also makes a great add-on to fill a burger patty or in a hearty soup. You can even use it in place of rice or pasta. Farro has plenty of vitamin B3 and fiber. Like with any whole grain, you have to make sure it's cooked properly or it can be unpleasant to eat.

Fortunately, you don't need much to cook farro. You just need water for a basic recipe. Adding other elements such as herbs or even cooking it in broth or stock can help infuse it with more flavor. Boiling it is the best cooking method but pay close attention to the time and the type of farro you're cooking because cooking times vary.