The Garlic-Themed Restaurant In California You'll Want To Pack Mints For

It may not be the most appropriate date night place, but for over 30 years, a restaurant called the Stinking Rose has been a must-see stop in San Francisco. The restaurant, located in the city's Little Italy, North Beach, is an ode to garlic, the sticky sulfurous allium you either love or hate. It proudly proclaims, "We season our garlic with food."

The restaurant was opened in 1991 by North Beach locals Jerry Dal Bozzo and Dante Serafini after a visit to the garlic festival in Gilroy, California. (For those who aren't in the know, Gilroy is considered the garlic capital of the world.) The restaurant, which serves contemporary Californian-Italian cuisine, has over 40 garlic-themed dishes on the menu. You can start your odorous adventure with a "Gartini," a vodka martini with pickled garlic, work your way through appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas, and top it all off with garlic ice cream, a sweet and savory confection topped with chocolate sauce.