How To Get On Board The TikTok Pickled Garlic Trend

TikTok has captivated foodies all over the world with a simple snack that's bursting with flavor and uses just four ingredients. Consisting of storebought pickled garlic cloves, thyme, sriracha sauce, and chili powder, spicy pickled garlic is the latest food trend sweeping the social media platform known for its fun and irreverent takes on recipes. As for spicy pickled garlic, numerous videos — more than 321 million, to be exact — have been posted that highlight this potent treat, which can be enjoyed on its own or used to elevate a multitude of recipes.

For instance, rice makes an excellent base for spicy pickled garlic, as it soaks up all the fantastic flavors of the concoction. The mild flavor of rice can also temper the spiciness of your pickled dish, which tends to be most intense when eaten on its own. Of course, there are many other ways to eat this pickled snack.