How Gilroy, California Became The Garlic Capital Of The World

Northern California, about 80 miles south of San Francisco and 25 miles inland from Monterey Bay, is a town devoid of vampires. It's Gilroy, known as the garlic capital of the world and home to an annual garlic festival, the largest garlic farm in America (among others), garlic murals, and a garlic theme park. The town has been famous in the U.S. for its garlic — and as a place you smell before you see — since the early 1930s when Will Rogers, movie star and cowboy personality, wrote that it was "The only place in America where you can marinate a steak by hanging it on a clothesline."

In the late 1920s, Jimmy Hirasaki, an immigrant from Japan, became the first to commercially cultivate garlic in Gilroy. He found that the land in the South Valley was perfect for growing garlic, and before too long, Hirasaki was farming 1,500 acres of it. More garlic farms and processors popped up over the decades. In 1956, Christopher Ranch was founded — to this day, it claims to be the largest domestic producer of garlic, sometimes accounting for half of the U.S.'s garlic crop. Gilroy hosted its first garlic festival in 1979, an event that has secured the claim to fame for Gilroy as the garlic capital of the world since its inception. It is now in its 44th year as a beloved three-day celebration of all things garlic and all things Gilroy, and people travel from far and wide to celebrate Gilroy garlic.