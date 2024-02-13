The Science Behind Why Garlic Is So Sticky

Garlic is one of those flavor enhancers that can end up in nearly any savory dish. If you cook, you probably cook with garlic. And, you probably get bits of chopped garlic stuck to your fingers or your knife. It's annoying. Why does that even happen, anyway?

The short answer is sulfur. Garlic contains lots of sulfur — a bulb of it contains around 33 different compounds that include sulfur. The main one is called allicin, a type of organosulfur compound. Allicin is the substance that gives garlic both its strong smell and its sticky texture. Allicin is likely a self-defense mechanism for fending off predators like bugs, rodents, or us. But, we eat it anyway despite the bad smells and stickiness meant to ward us off because it's delicious.

On top of that, garlic contains natural sugars, and sugar always gets sticky when it's heated up — sticky caramel is just burnt sugar, for example. There are even more small compounds in garlic that can become sticky, especially when they come into contact with your skin while you're chopping it up.