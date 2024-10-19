The Must Try Seasoning Hack For The Best McDonald's Egg McMuffin

McDonald's breakfast options have long been beloved by both the McDonald's faithful and the McDonald's disinclined, ever since the chain started offering a breakfast menu in 1977. Leading the charge of that menu, before it even became a menu, was the egg McMuffin, which was thoroughly tested between its inception in 1971 and its national rollout in 1975. In those 50 or so years, not only has it not changed one bit, but it's also become one of the best-selling McDonald's items of all time. That doesn't mean it can't be better though.

The easiest upgrade you can make, which is even recommended by a former McDonald's corporate chef, is to ask for the egg to get "grill seasoning." Grill seasoning isn't anything fancy, just some salt and pepper, but it's a massive upgrade for an egg McMuffin for one shocking reason: The egg, as standard, doesn't come seasoned. If you don't think a little salt and pepper can make such a big difference, go ahead and make an egg at home without them to see what you're missing.