The Must Try Seasoning Hack For The Best McDonald's Egg McMuffin
McDonald's breakfast options have long been beloved by both the McDonald's faithful and the McDonald's disinclined, ever since the chain started offering a breakfast menu in 1977. Leading the charge of that menu, before it even became a menu, was the egg McMuffin, which was thoroughly tested between its inception in 1971 and its national rollout in 1975. In those 50 or so years, not only has it not changed one bit, but it's also become one of the best-selling McDonald's items of all time. That doesn't mean it can't be better though.
The easiest upgrade you can make, which is even recommended by a former McDonald's corporate chef, is to ask for the egg to get "grill seasoning." Grill seasoning isn't anything fancy, just some salt and pepper, but it's a massive upgrade for an egg McMuffin for one shocking reason: The egg, as standard, doesn't come seasoned. If you don't think a little salt and pepper can make such a big difference, go ahead and make an egg at home without them to see what you're missing.
Other order upgrades for a McDonald's egg McMuffin
Another downside to the egg McMuffin as standard is it can be a bit dry. Sure, getting it as a meal and washing it down with a fresh cup of coffee can solve that, but if you're just ordering the sandwich, try putting some condiments on it. Ketchup and mayo are a great bodega-inspired combination, or you could pair it with some honey as it was paired in 1972. Any of McDonald's sauces, including any limited-time sauces you may still have in a random kitchen drawer, could work.
Another great McDonald's ordering hack you won't be able to resist once you've tried is to put the hashbrown patty you get with a meal on the egg McMuffin. It adds another layer of flavor and the crunchy yet soft potatoes give the McMuffin a lovely textural change as you munch. In fact, Australia has a similar creation on its breakfast menu.
In a similar vein, you can order a single McGriddle patty on the side and put it in the center of your egg McMuffin to create a kind of breakfast Big Mac. For this you'll also need to order an extra egg, or maybe some bacon or a sausage patty, to complete the layers.